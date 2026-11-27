Mumbai Indians dropped an Instagram teaser on November 28 previewing newly reinstated captain Rohit Sharma's interview with Jatin Sapru
The promo jokes about Rohit's forgetfulness while emphasizing he never forgets how to lead or turn Wankhede into a fortress
The clip follows MI's major leadership reset after trading Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings and restoring their five-time champion skipper for IPL 2027
Mumbai Indians dropped an engaging Instagram teaser on Saturday, November 28, previewing an exclusive sit-down interview with newly reappointed captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the IPL 2027 season.
Having officially reinstated their five-time title-winning skipper on November 27, the franchise gave fans a light-hearted first look at Rohit’s return to the helm as they gear up for their landmark 20th campaign.
The teaser opens with a playful nod to Rohit’s famously forgetful nature off the field, setting the tone for a candid conversation hosted by presenter Jatin Sapru.
While Sapru pokes fun at the veteran batter’s reputation for misplacing everyday items, the clip quickly pivots to the leadership instincts that remain second nature to him—highlighting that no matter what slips his mind, Rohit never forgets how to lead a dressing room or turn Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium into an impenetrable fortress.
The viral promo caps off a whirlwind week of major structural changes for the Blue and Gold. Earlier this month, Mumbai traded Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings in exchange for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, drawing a line under a trophyless three-year stint that began when Hardik replaced Rohit ahead of IPL 2024. Turning back to the architect of their 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 championship triumphs, MI have moved decisively to restore familiarity and proven pedigree.
With the full interview set to drop at 10 AM on Saturday, the teaser has already sent the MI Paltan into overdrive on social media. Back in charge of his beloved franchise, Rohit’s blend of relaxed humor and fierce competitive edge signals that Mumbai Indians are ready to reclaim their dominance at the Wankhede in 2027.