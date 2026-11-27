Mumbai Indians released an Instagram teaser on November 28 featuring presenter Jatin Sapru in a candid chat with newly reappointed captain Rohit Sharma ahead of IPL 2027

With the full interview set to drop at 10 AM on Saturday, the teaser has already sent the MI Paltan into overdrive on social media. Back in charge of his beloved franchise, Rohit’s blend of relaxed humor and fierce competitive edge signals that Mumbai Indians are ready to reclaim their dominance at the Wankhede in 2027.

The viral promo caps off a whirlwind week of major structural changes for the Blue and Gold. Earlier this month, Mumbai traded Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings in exchange for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, drawing a line under a trophyless three-year stint that began when Hardik replaced Rohit ahead of IPL 2024. Turning back to the architect of their 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 championship triumphs, MI have moved decisively to restore familiarity and proven pedigree.

While Sapru pokes fun at the veteran batter’s reputation for misplacing everyday items, the clip quickly pivots to the leadership instincts that remain second nature to him—highlighting that no matter what slips his mind, Rohit never forgets how to lead a dressing room or turn Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium into an impenetrable fortress.

Having officially reinstated their five-time title-winning skipper on November 27, the franchise gave fans a light-hearted first look at Rohit’s return to the helm as they gear up for their landmark 20th campaign.

The promo jokes about Rohit's forgetfulness while emphasizing he never forgets how to lead or turn Wankhede into a fortress

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