Akash and Sandeep Kumar led around 10 para-shooters in protesting the selection, alleging favouritism and a 20 per cent commission demand
Akash and Sandeep questioned their exclusion and sought an independent probe into the selection process
Jai Prakash Nautiyal denied the allegations, while Devendra Jhajharia defended the selection criteria but did not address the corruption claims
The send-off ceremony for India's Asian Para Games contingent descended into a dramatic protest in New Delhi on Thursday, October 8, with para-shooters challenging their exclusion from the squad and alleging favouritism, manipulation of selection scores and monetary demands.
The protesters alleged that a 20 per cent commission from government cash awards was being sought in connection with selection, while also questioning the inclusion of certain shooters.
Around 10 para-shooters and coaches gathered at the venue where the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) had organised the send-off ceremony ahead of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games, scheduled from October 18 to 24.
Wearing cartoon T-shirts and carrying posters expressing their dissatisfaction with the selection committee, the athletes raised slogans and demanded answers from officials.
The protest later moved towards the porch of the venue, with the shooters continuing to press their grievances as senior PCI officials, including president Devendra Jhajharia, spoke to them.
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attended the ceremony while the protest was underway.
Among those leading the protest were para-shooters Akash and Sandeep Kumar, who questioned their exclusion despite their rankings and performances. Sandeep said he is ranked third in Asia in the 50m pistol event, while Akash is ranked No. 1.
Akash alleged that his omission was linked to his decision not to name shooting coach Jai Prakash Nautiyal as his coach.
"Why did they mention Jai Prakash Nautiyal's name for the 50m Pistol this time? That is why they are cutting my name. I did not put his name as my coach," Akash said.
He also said athletes had been repeatedly told that their concerns were being addressed, but no resolution had come.
"For two months, they have been telling me that they are working on the issue. Every day they say they are doing it, but they do nothing," Akash said.
Sandeep made a direct allegation against Nautiyal, claiming that the coach had sought a share of government prize money.
"Jaiprakash Nautiyal demands a 20 per cent commission on the cash award. Our names were intentionally dropped because we didn't list them as our coaches," Sandeep alleged.
The protesters also questioned the inclusion of four athletes whom they claimed had not competed internationally during the previous year. They alleged that the selection process had not followed the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports guidelines.
"Our only appeal to the PCI is regarding the four people whose names were incorrectly added, four people who haven't played an international event in the last year. As per MYAS guidelines, scores should be equivalent to the top six players. We will provide you with those documents as well," Sandeep said.
The athletes further alleged that scores from the national selection trials had been manipulated.
"They didn't play, and the selection trial scores from the Nationals are being tampered with and manipulated. The policy is being completely twisted and distorted because they named them as coaches and gave them cash," Sandeep alleged.
The protesters said they had submitted a representation to the Director General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday, seeking an urgent independent inquiry into their allegations against PCI officials and its Shooting Technical Committee.
They also questioned why they were being asked to withdraw their protest on the very day of the send-off ceremony.
"They told us not to protest because today is the Asian Games send-off ceremony. They said, 'We will send your name in the list by 2:30 pm.' But how will they send our names now when we have been submitting them for so many days?" Sandeep said.
The athletes wanted to meet Mandaviya but were eventually removed from the venue by hotel security and police.
Selection Row Erupts As Para-Shooters Demand Answers
Jhajharia met the protesting athletes during the standoff, but the shooters said they did not receive a concrete assurance.
Asked about his conversation with the PCI president, Akash said, "Nothing at all. No one is doing anything now."
Sandeep said the athletes had shown their documents to Jhajharia and other PCI officials and were now placing their faith in SAI and the government.
"We have faith in SAI and we have faith in the government too," he said.
The athletes maintained that their demand was not simply for their own inclusion but for an examination of the selection process and what they alleged were irregularities.
"Our demand is simply that our voice be heard and justice be done. Those who are corrupt and dishonest should be removed," Sandeep said.
The athletes' allegations have not been independently established.
Nautiyal Calls Allegations 'Anti-National'
When Outlook reached Jai Prakash Nautiyal by phone regarding the allegations, he said he was not at the venue because the Indian team was practising at the shooting range and he was there in his capacity as chief coach.
Nautiyal strongly denied the allegations and defended the selection process, saying it was conducted by a seven-member committee.
"I have a lot of pain because in these 10 or 11 years, I have always had only one thing, and that is my honesty. I don't need to prove anything. My credentials and the shooters I have worked with will prove it," Nautiyal told Outlook.
"The selection was done by a committee of seven members. There is an Arjuna Awardee, there is an international shooter and there is even Devendra Jhajharia, a Padma Bhushan awardee. So what more can I say?" he added.
On the allegation that he demanded a commission from government cash awards, Nautiyal said the protesters should provide proof.
"If they are putting such a big allegation against the head coach of the Indian para-shooting team, then they should really present proof. I assure you that I will go through any inquiry. I will not shirk from it. My aim is to get India a medal," he said.
Nautiyal also said he would pursue legal action after the Para Asian Games 2026.
"After the Para Asian Games 2026, when I am free, I will definitely take the legal course. I will definitely take it," he said.
Nautiyal, however, went further in describing the impact he believed the allegations could have on the team.
"I take it as anti-national because if they put the accusation on me and circulate it among the shooters, there is an impact on their morale. Our performance is affected. It is a conspiracy, if I may say," he said.
Asked to explain his use of the term "anti-national", Nautiyal said his concern was the impact on India's performance.
"If they know very well that their selection has already been done under the same policy and there has been no change, then why is this being raised in this manner? I am a retired Armed Forces officer, and for me, performance for the country comes above everything else. That is why I called it anti-national," he said.
Nautiyal also maintained that the athletes had already taken their grievances to different forums.
"They went to the court, SAI spoke to them and PCI spoke to them, but they are still bent upon something else, which we can't explain actually," he said.
Devendra Jhajharia Defends Selection, Corruption Charge Remains Unanswered
The PCI defended the selection process following the protest, with Jhajharia insisting that the prescribed criteria had been followed across disciplines. He also said the athletes' concerns would continue to be heard.
"Whether it is athletics, cycling, swimming or shooting, we have ensured that all the selection criteria have been met. We have followed the guidelines laid down by the Ministry," Jhajharia said.
"Someone may have a problem with the criteria, but nobody can move beyond those guidelines," he added.
Jhajharia said the PCI remained in regular dialogue with athletes and that their interests remained the priority.
"I speak to the athletes and remain in constant dialogue with them. There may be differences of opinion or likes and dislikes, but this is our country and the athletes are our priority," he said.
"Since we are already in regular dialogue with them, I feel there was no need for them to protest. They come to our office, they speak to us and they raise every issue with us," he added.
Jhajharia did not address the corruption allegations raised by the protesters, including Sandeep's claim of a 20 per cent commission from government cash awards. His response focused on the selection criteria and the PCI's engagement with the athletes.
After the ceremony, Mandaviya, Jhajharia and other PCI officials held discussions on the matter.
The para-shooters' protest came a day after para-cyclists also raised concerns over India's selection for the Games. Jhajharia acknowledged that the PCI and Cycling Federation of India had recommended six cyclists to the Sports Ministry, but only one was ultimately selected after the ministry's evaluation.
"We recommended six cyclists to the ministry, but they also evaluated and decided to go ahead with only one," Jhajharia said.
Meanwhile, Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel will lead India's contingent as flag bearers at the Opening Ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, on October 18.