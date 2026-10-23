Asian Para Games 2026: Sandeep Sets World Record For 400m Gold As India Win Three More Athletics Medals

Sandeep set a world record of 52.28 seconds to win gold in the men's 400m T64, while Ajay Kumar claimed bronze with a Games-record time of 53.61 seconds
Nimisha Chakkungalparambil won silver in the women's long jump T47 with a best effort of 5.37m
Parmod Bijarnia secured silver in the men's 1500m T46, clocking 4:09.65 at the Asian Para Games 2026
India's Sandeep delivered a world-record performance to win the men's 400m T64 gold medal at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Friday, with compatriot Ajay Kumar joining him on the podium after securing bronze at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.
Sandeep crossed the finish line in 52.28 seconds, finishing ahead of Saudi Arabia's Nour Alsana, who took silver in 53.13 seconds, a season's best. Ajay completed the race in 53.61 seconds to claim bronze while setting a new Games record.
The Indian duo's finishes gave the country two medals in the event. Sandeep's winning time put him 0.85 seconds ahead of Alsana, while Ajay finished 1.33 seconds behind his compatriot.
Sandeep and Alsana compete in the T44 classification, while Ajay is classified under T64. Both categories cover athletes with lower-limb impairments and may compete together in track events.
India also added two silver medals in athletics, with Nimisha Chakkungalparambil finishing second in the women's long jump T47 and Parmod Bijarnia taking silver in the men's 1500m T46.
Nimisha registered a best effort of 5.37m, finishing behind Sri Lanka's Dhananjana Wickramasinghe, who won gold with a Games-record jump of 5.52m. China's Chen Jin secured bronze with a distance of 5.17m.
Parmod clocked 4:09.65 in the men's 1500m T46 to finish second. Sri Lanka's Puwakpitikande P. Wahumpurage claimed gold in a Games-record time of 4:03.25, while the Philippines' King James Reyes completed the podium with a personal-best performance of 4:13.81.
The T47 classification is for athletes with upper-limb impairments affecting one arm, while T46 covers standing athletes with upper-limb impairments, including certain amputations or comparable functional limitations.
India's four-medal haul across these athletics events featured a world record, a Games record and two silver-medal finishes, adding to the country's campaign at the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya.