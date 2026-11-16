India Open LA28 Olympic Qualification Cycle With Best-Ever Three-Quota Haul At ISSF World Championships

India secure three Olympic quotas for LA28 at the Doha World Championships, their best opening haul in five Olympic cycles
Jaypal Malviya, Niraj Kumar and Vivaan Kapoor win quotas across pistol, rifle and shotgun
India finish second in the overall medal standings with 13 medals, including two gold, seven silver and four bronze
India have made their strongest start to an Olympic shooting qualification campaign in five cycles, securing three quota places for the Los Angeles 2028 Games at the ISSF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.
The three quotas came through podium finishes across rifle, pistol and shotgun, marking the first time since the London 2012 cycle that India have secured three Olympic berths at the opening qualification event.
Jaypal Malviya got India off to a strong start with a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol. Niraj Kumar added to the tally with bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions, before Vivaan Kapoor completed the haul with silver in the men's trap event.
The performance marks a significant improvement on India's returns at the corresponding opening qualification events in the previous four Olympic cycles.
India's Quotas At The Opening Olympic Qualification Event (2010–2026)
London 2012: Two quotas (Munich World Championships, 2010)
Rio 2016: One quota (Granada World Championships, 2014)
Tokyo 2020: Two quotas (Changwon World Championships, 2018)
Paris 2024: Two quotas (Osijek Shotgun World Championships and Cairo Rifle/Pistol World Championships, 2022)
LA 2028: Three quotas (Doha World Championships, 2026)
NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said the three quotas had given the team a strong start to the LA28 qualification campaign, particularly with podium finishes across all three shooting disciplines.
"Starting an Olympic cycle with three quotas right at the first World Championship is a huge boost for everyone involved. What makes me happiest is that all three disciplines—rifle, pistol and shotgun—delivered podium finishes."
"Usually, it takes a few World Cups for the momentum to build, so getting three spots on the board this early takes a lot of pressure off the team and gives our coaching staff a clear runway to plan for Los Angeles," he said.
Apart from the three Olympic quota places, India finished second in the overall medal standings in Doha with 13 medals.
The tally comprised two gold, seven silver and four bronze medals, capping a strong campaign for the Indian shooting contingent.