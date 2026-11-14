Shattered Knee, Unbroken Spirit: How Shourya Ambure Raced Against Time for Olympic History

“I was just warming up, I was doing hurdle drills, but I think the ground was uneven, and that's where my foot fell, and I fell in a really weird manner. I'm used to falling over hurdles, even in the race I've fallen multiple times, but I've never really had such a grave injury. And I fell during a warm-up, so nobody expected that I would have actually completely tore my ACL. We just thought that it was a strain or something,” said Shourya.