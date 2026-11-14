Shattered Knee, Unbroken Spirit: How Shourya Ambure Raced Against Time for Olympic History

Shourya Ambure became India’s first-ever female track and field medalist at the Youth Olympics
She won a historic bronze medal in the 100m hurdles with a stunning record-breaking time of 13.59 seconds
Dive into our full, exclusive interview with Shourya Ambure to explore the untold stories behind her remarkable journey
Shourya Ambure was racing against time for the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympics. She sustained an ACL tear in December, 2025, when she was warming up for one of her practice sessions. “My career had not even started, and already I had such a major injury,” said Shourya, the 100m hurdles woman athlete, while talking to Outlook in an exclusive chat.
She had only few months to recover and get back on her legs to participate in the Youth Nationals – qualification ground for the Youth Olympics. “I had to rush my rehab because I had a limited amount of time. Everything was really cut to cut. Our main goal was Youth Nationals only because we knew that it was trials for the Youth Olympics,” said Ambure.
Despite the challenges and time constraints, Shourya did it. The 17-year-old athlete not only beat the time to recover on time but also broke the youth national record to win a bronze medal at the 2026 Youth Olympics in the 100m hurdles.
She crossed the finish line in 13.59 seconds and became India’s first-ever girl medallist at the Youth Olympics.
“So after the race, I was very overwhelmed. That feeling was inexplicable, and I started crying after I saw the board. I broke the national record and came third. It was just very emotional. It was the best moment of my life,” said Shourya, expressing what she felt after crossing the finish line.
‘Sreeshankar Bhaiya Helped’
Reflecting on the accidental fall that resulted in her ACL tear, the 17-year-old sprinter recalled that she wasn't doing anything unusual at the time. Initially, the impact didn't even feel serious, leaving her unaware of the severe injury until the ACL tear was officially diagnosed.
“I was just warming up, I was doing hurdle drills, but I think the ground was uneven, and that's where my foot fell, and I fell in a really weird manner. I'm used to falling over hurdles, even in the race I've fallen multiple times, but I've never really had such a grave injury. And I fell during a warm-up, so nobody expected that I would have actually completely tore my ACL. We just thought that it was a strain or something,” said Shourya.
In came Murali Sreeshankar, the Indian long jumper, who helped Shourya with her ACL tear. Shourya revealed that she and her family consulted the long jumper, as he had gone through an ACL tear himself and understood the injury.
Shourya said: "Then my parents, we spoke to Murali Bhaiya as he also had an ACL tear and got his surgery done at Aspetar, Qatar. So he suggested that I also get my surgery done there, especially with such an important meet (Youth Olympics) coming up."
Signs, Manifestation, and Mental Fortitude
After the surgery, Shourya's long road to recovery began. It wasn't an easy process, as the national record holder's four-year obsession was suddenly at stake.
"I have been preparing for the Youth Olympics for 4 years. So for 4 years, on my phone wallpaper, on my wall, in my bathroom, next to my bed... everywhere it was just Youth Olympics," revealed Shourya.
She also recounted an incident that she believes was a sign motivating her to give it her all. She said: "After my surgery, when we were coming back from Qatar, I was sitting at the airport and I saw a group of people walk by wearing T-shirts that said Dakar 2026. So it felt like a sign for me."
Despite all the challenges, Shourya remained positive—to the extent that she felt she got injured at the very right time, because if she had gotten injured in January, she would have missed the Olympics and her dream of winning a medal would have collapsed.
Shourya said: "I always try to stay positive. I know normally people will be very disheartened when they get an injury, but I was glad that I got injured at the right time."
"I had exactly... I had the right amount of time to make a comeback. So I was glad that maybe if I got injured in January or February, then I would have completely missed the trials, there was no chance I would have even competed at the Olympics," added Shourya.
Luck Follows Hard Work
Shourya started rehab with her childhood coach, Ajit Kulkarni, upon returning from Qatar. She was doing her part with recovery, slowly training and getting back on her feet.
It took only six months for her to return to competition. She ran in a district meet to qualify for the state championship, and subsequently progressed from the state meet to the Youth Nationals.
"I also ran the district meet. So at the district meet, I ran after 6 months, and I only ran the 100 there, I did not run the 100 hurdles. And at the state meet, after like my 7th month, I was able to run the hurdles race, and that's when I qualified for the Youth Nationals."
"And so we really had to rush our rehab, but I think with the proper details and testing, we were able to get it done right and not just leave it half-done and just focus on the competition. It wasn't like that. We really worked hard for this goal."
Fate also intervened in her favor. After missing out on automatic qualification following a fall at the Youth Nationals—the official selection trials—disqualification issues surrounding the winner triggered a retrial, giving Shourya a second lifeline.
"I fell at my Youth Nationals, which was the trial for the Youth Olympics, and I lost my selection there. But due to some other issues with the girl who came first, there was a retrial held, and that's when I qualified."
Throughout her grueling rehabilitation, Shourya's unwavering resolve shone through—traits her coach, Ajit Kulkarni, believes set her apart from her peers.
Highlighting her exceptional mindset, Ajit said: "Her discipline, her dedication, her love for athletics, which is the most important thing. The love for the sport and perseverance, a never-giving-up attitude. This is what makes her different from all others."
The Support System
Shourya's entry into the world of athletics wasn't planned. She was initially enrolled in Coach Ajit's Academy for basic fitness when she was just six. However, Ajit soon recognized her talent and marked her out for the 100m hurdles.
"She is a dynamic runner, she is an explosive runner. Her basic speed is very good," her coach observed. Seeing her exceptional clearance and attacking mindset, he confidently steered her towards the hurdles—a highly technical and demanding event.
"For a hurdles event, you need a lot of focus. And that is what she has in her," he explained. "I thought that she is smart enough to cope with this hurdling event."
Behind every athlete, a robust support system is essential, and for Shourya, that came in the form of her family. She said that her parents—father Avinash Ambure and mother Rupali Ambure, who are IPS officers—supported her throughout her journey and never put any undue pressure on her.
She explains that whether she won or lost on the field, their behavior toward her never changed.
"It's a very common misconception that my parents are police officers, so they must be very strict... but that's completely the opposite," she adds.
"They were there, they supported me whether I fell, I lost, I won. The reaction was always the same... it was always really helpful for me to know that they are with me. They really just let me do my own thing," she added further.
That unwavering, quiet support at home was perfectly complemented on the track by Coach Ajit, who became the tactical and emotional anchor of her journey. When the ACL tear threatened Shourya's Olympics dream, it was Coach Ajit who became the cornerstone for the young athlete.
"I think he had more sleepless nights than me after my injury. This medal (Youth Olympics bronze medal) really belongs to him," Shourya admits.
The Dual Life of a Teenage Olympian
It is not just Shourya's IPS parents who are breaking stereotypes—Shourya is doing so herself. A common stereotype attached to athletes is that they struggle with academics, but Shourya stands apart.
She doesn't just juggle her studies with her track dreams; she excels at both. She was in the 10th standard when she had to compete at the Asian Championships. She won a medal there, but had to miss her final exams as a result. Her school supported her by arranging re-exams in recognition of her achievement for the country, and she passed with flying colors, scoring 90.4%.
Though a 17-year-old 12th-grade student, Shourya understands the importance of education. "I really want to be educated," she says.
"I don't want to leave my academics behind. Like, you know, sports has a negative side to it as well. You never know; you can't predict injuries or anything. So it's always good to have studies," said Shourya, adding, "I am just going to give my board exams and then I will see what I want to pursue."
As Shourya Ambure walks off the Youth Olympic podium she's already looking ahead to the next one, looking to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as her inspiration.
For Shourya it's not just McLaughlin-Levrone’s habit of just constantly breaking the world record that she looks up to, it's her attitude, her humility, her sheer down to earthness and the way she carries herself outside of the sport.
The immediate future is full of fresh tests. Shourya is off to the World School Games in Rio de Janeiro next month, so that's a big step in terms of international exposure.
Then of course she's moving into the U20 category which means the hurdles are going to be higher. That's going to require a lot more explosive power, a lot more focus and a lot more refined clearance.
Yet for an athlete who achieved her Dakar success by having the Youth Olympic medal as her phone wallpaper for four years running, these physical changes are just part of the process.
This bronze is the start of it all. Every race, every drill, every raised hurdle in the years ahead is a step in the process towards her one and only ambition: to win an Olympic medal at senior level.