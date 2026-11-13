In Photos | Retail Inflation Crosses RBI’s 6% Mark As Food Prices Climb

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From weighing onions in Mumbai to buying grains in Jammu, shoppers and sellers are feeling the pinch as India’s retail inflation rose to 6.09% in October, up from 5.54% a month earlier. The increase, driven by higher food prices, pushed inflation above the Reserve Bank of India’s 2–6% target range. These images capture the markets, workers and daily routines unfolding against a backdrop of rising household costs.

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Inflation in Jammu
A customer shops for grains at a grocery store in Jammu, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
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A shopkeeper weighs onions at his shop
A shopkeeper weighs onions at his shop in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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A Kashmiri shopkeeper
A Kashmiri shopkeeper speaks with customers at his grocery shop in Srinagar Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
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market in Srinagar
A ragpicker carries empty cardboard boxes collected from a market in Srinagar, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
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construction of a coastal road in Mumbai
Workers are engaged in the construction of a coastal road in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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vegetable market in Jammu
A vendor carries cauliflower to sell at a vegetable market in Jammu, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
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grocery store in Jammu
A shopkeeper displays grains for sale at a grocery store in Jammu, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
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customers at a market in Jammu
A vegetable vendor waits for customers at a market in Jammu, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
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pickled vegetables for sale in Jammu
A shopkeeper arranges pickled vegetables for sale in Jammu, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
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market in Jammu
A vendor pushes a cart selling seeds at a market in Jammu, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
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Kashmiri fruit vendors
Kashmiri fruit vendors wait for customers at a market in Srinagar, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

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