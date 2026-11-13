In Photos | Retail Inflation Crosses RBI’s 6% Mark As Food Prices Climb

1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
From weighing onions in Mumbai to buying grains in Jammu, shoppers and sellers are feeling the pinch as India’s retail inflation rose to 6.09% in October, up from 5.54% a month earlier. The increase, driven by higher food prices, pushed inflation above the Reserve Bank of India’s 2–6% target range. These images capture the markets, workers and daily routines unfolding against a backdrop of rising household costs.
Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.