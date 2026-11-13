In Photos | Retail Inflation Crosses RBI’s 6% Mark As Food Prices Climb

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 13 November 2026 5:14 pm

From weighing onions in Mumbai to buying grains in Jammu, shoppers and sellers are feeling the pinch as India’s retail inflation rose to 6.09% in October, up from 5.54% a month earlier. The increase, driven by higher food prices, pushed inflation above the Reserve Bank of India’s 2–6% target range. These images capture the markets, workers and daily routines unfolding against a backdrop of rising household costs.