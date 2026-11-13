HSL, Cyient DLM Sign MoU To Manufacture Ship Electronics In India

HSL and Cyient DLM sign an MoU to design and manufacture ship electronics and navigation systems domestically.
The collaboration aims to increase indigenous content, secure supply chains, reduce costs and shorten vessel refit timelines.
Initial installations will cover 18 Next Generation Fast Patrol Vessels, following joint design, testing and qualification processes.
Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a Miniratna defence public sector undertaking (DPSU), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cyient DLM to design and manufacture ship electronics in India, in a move aimed at increasing indigenous content in vessels built by the shipyard.
The agreement will cover navigation and communication equipment, which form the electronic backbone of a ship and have largely been imported for Indian vessels.
According to HSL, the proposed collaboration will include navigation and solid-state radars, the Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS), and autopilot systems. It will also cover the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS), Fleet Broadband, Voyage Data Recorders, weather systems and helicopter landing aids.
Boosting Indigenous Manufacturing
HSL Chairman and Managing Director Rear Admiral C Raghuram (retired) said every ship leaving the yard carries national pride. He said the agreement would bring Indian-made radars, navigational aids and radios on board, describing it as Aatmanirbhar Bharat "at full steam".
HSL said the collaboration is expected to increase the Indian content in each vessel it delivers. It also expects shorter lead times, more secure supply chains, lower lifecycle costs and faster refits.
The agreement is also expected to create a new source of demand for Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and deep-tech firms.
Indigenous Ship Electronics
Under the plan, the two companies will first identify priority systems and establish joint design and testing teams. This will be followed by naval and class qualification, before pilot installations are carried out on selected platforms.
The initial installations will begin with the 18 Next Generation Fast Patrol Vessels.
Cyient DLM Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rajendra Velagapudi said India's maritime and defence ecosystem offered significant opportunities. He said the company was ready to build the indigenous technology and manufacturing capabilities required for the collaboration.