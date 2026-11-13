The Kerala PWD completed the renovation of the 4.5-km Chalakkayam-Pampa road ahead of the pilgrimage season.
The project was finished in a record 30 days instead of the originally scheduled nine-month timeframe.
Modern tarring techniques and enhanced safety features were implemented to ensure a smoother journey for devotees.
In a major infrastructure push ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, the Keralam Public Works Department has completed the renovation of the 4.5-km Chalakkayam-Pampa road in just 30 days, spending Rs 14.14 crore, authorities said.
The road, a crucial access route for pilgrims heading to the hill shrine, was upgraded against a stipulated construction period of nine months, authorities said on Friday.
According to the district administration, the work commenced on October 13 and was completed on November 13.
Signboards, crash barriers and road markings have also been installed at vulnerable locations to enhance road safety.
The renovation was undertaken following a decision at a review meeting on Sabarimala preparations chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, they said in a statement.
The road, which had been maintained by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), was in poor condition and posed challenges during the pilgrimage season, it said.
The PWD undertook the specific renovation without taking over ownership of the road, using government funds instead of the Devaswom Board's deposit.
District Collector A Nizamudeen said the timely completion was the result of coordinated efforts by the district administration, PWD officials, police and the contractor.
Favourable weather conditions also helped expedite the work, he added.