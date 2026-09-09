Tamil Nadu PWD Minister Moves Privilege Motion Against EV Velu Over ₹2,000-Crore Highway Liability

Tamil Nadu PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna has moved a privilege motion against former minister EV Velu.
Arjuna alleges the projects were approved and work orders issued without funds being allocated in the 2025-26 budget.
He claims the approvals created a committed liability against the future budget without prior Assembly approval, raising questions over financial procedure.
Tamil Nadu PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Tuesday moved a privilege motion against former PWD and Highways Minister EV Velu, alleging that he approved 80 highway projects worth ₹2,000 crore without allocating funds, creating a committed liability against future budgets without the Assembly’s approval.
Arjuna alleged that Velu, who held the portfolio from 2021 to 2026, granted prior administrative approval for the 80 projects under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP), a major state-funded road development scheme.
A government order issued on January 14, 2026, permitted the projects, with their total estimated cost pegged at ₹2,000 crore.
Projects Approved, But No Funds Allocated
According to Arjuna, no funds were allocated for the projects when tenders were invited and work orders were issued during the 2025-26 financial year.
The government had subsequently stated that the ₹2,000-crore expenditure would be adjusted against the overall CRIDP allocation for 2026-27.
Arjuna, however, questioned the legality of creating such a financial liability before the budgetary allocation had been approved by the Assembly.
‘Committed Liability’ Created Without Assembly Approval
The PWD Minister pointed out that the 2026-27 interim demands for grants had not been voted on by the Assembly, and the Appropriation Act had not been passed when the liabilities were allegedly created.
He argued that approving the projects and issuing work orders without an existing budgetary provision amounted to creating a ₹2,000-crore committed liability against a future budget.
The privilege motion seeks action against Velu over the alleged violation of the Assembly’s financial procedures.
The issue could trigger a wider political confrontation over how major infrastructure projects were approved and financially committed during the previous administration.