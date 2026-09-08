Kangana Ranaut Slams Character Attacks On Women, Cites Tamil Nadu's ‘Cheer Haran’

Kangana Ranaut condemns character attacks and personal abuse directed at women.
The BJP MP recalls Jayalalithaa's alleged humiliation in the 1989 Assembly.
Vijay recently criticised derogatory political remarks and insults targeting women.
Kangana Ranaut has spoken out against what she described as the character assassination of women, arguing that women in positions of power are often targeted through personal attacks rather than their work. The actor-turned-politician referred to instances of “cheer haran” and the scrutiny faced by a Tamil actor while speaking about the treatment of women in public life.
Her remarks came after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay condemned personal attacks, double-meaning insults and derogatory comments directed at women in politics.
Kangana Ranaut on character attacks against women
Speaking to ANI after chairing a District Development Coordination and Monitoring meeting in Kullu on Monday, Ranaut said women are frequently targeted because of their personal lives, relationships and character.
Referring to the controversy surrounding a Tamil actor, Ranaut said that a relationship involved two people but the woman was often singled out for abuse and character attacks.
She also pointed to the broader pattern of women in public life facing personal scrutiny. According to Ranaut, successful working women, actors and politicians are frequently targeted in an attempt to undermine their position and bring them down.
The BJP MP further questioned whether society genuinely respected women, even when they had achieved success or occupied positions of authority.
Kangana Ranaut recalls Jayalalithaa's Assembly humiliation
Ranaut was responding to questions about Vijay's recent Assembly speech on derogatory remarks against women. She also recalled the alleged humiliation faced by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa during the 1989 Assembly episode.
The actor had previously portrayed Jayalalithaa in the 2021 biographical drama Thalaivii.
What did Vijay say about attacks on women?
Vijay criticised personal attacks and double-meaning remarks against women during his address in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. His comments came amid controversy over remarks attributed to DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, which were perceived by some as being directed at actor Trisha. The DMK, however, has disputed that interpretation.
Ranaut's remarks have now added another voice to the wider conversation around how women are targeted in politics, cinema and public life.