Steven Knight, New Bond Film's Screenwriter, Hints 007 Has Been Cast

Steven Knight is writing the new James Bond movie.
He didn't shut down rumours that the new actor to essay Bond is cast.
Gary Oldman first sparked media speculation when he suggested the new Bond actor has been found.
Oscar winner Gary Oldman drove media frenzy over the weekend when he alleged that 007 had been cast — and that he was swearing by Jack Lowden. “It’s been rumored that he’s on the shortlist,” Oldman told Canada’s Global. “We’re going to find out pretty soon, aren’t we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack.”
Steven Knight Discusses The New Bond Movie
Now, Steven Knight, the screenwriter of the new James Bond film, has opened up just a wee bit. He appeared on Radio 4’s Today programme where inevitably the major casting speculation for James Bond came up. Knight was asked whether he had written the film with the chosen actor in mind or based on what he already knew about the character.
“It’s a bit of both,” he replied in the interview. “It does make life a little bit easier if you know who that person is, but also you have to write the character, not the actor.”
When pressed about when exactly he discovered who was going to take over from Daniel Craig in the role, Knight retreated, adding: "I’ll refer you to my previous answer.”
“I cannot speak about this subject. Much as I would dearly love to,” Knight laughed, adding that he felt like he was “doing my duty for King and country” by taking on Ian Fleming’s spy franchise for Amazon MGM Studios.
Knight elaborated, “The thing with Bond is it’s its own universe, and it’s its own franchise. So there are certain rules. I mean, obviously you have to move it along, but I love where it sits. I love that it’s British. I love that it’s not DC or Marvel … So I feel a responsibility to the text.”
The earlier Bond actor, Daniel Craig, has appeared in five movies, stretching from 2006's Casino Royale to No Time To Die. The much-awaited casting decision for the new Bond lead is being made by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, as well as Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, who will direct the film.