Steven Knight, New Bond Film's Screenwriter, Hints 007 Has Been Cast

Oscar winner Gary Oldman drove media frenzy over the weekend when he alleged that 007 had been cast — and that he was swearing by Jack Lowden. “It’s been rumored that he’s on the shortlist,” Oldman told Canada’s Global. “We’re going to find out pretty soon, aren’t we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack.”