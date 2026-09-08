National Film Awards To Be Hosted In A New Venue Every Year

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

The I&B Ministry has declared the upcoming 72nd edition to be held in Gujarat, with latter stints to spread out across the country. This marks a sweeping shift from the ceremony which has historically been Delhi-centred.

image Prefer on Google
72nd National Award winners
72nd National Award winners Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • The 72nd National Film Awards will be held in Gujarat.

  • This is a departure from the Delhi-centric tradition.

  • The I&B Ministry has also stated that the ceremony will now be held all over the country.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has said the National Film Awards will now be hosted in different parts of the country instead of being relegated to Delhi as has been convention for over seven decades. The announcement arrived a day after the ministry said the 72nd National Awards will be held in Gujarat. This has been met with alarm and scepticism.

In a statement, the ministry emphasised, "In a major policy initiative, it has been decided by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to hold National Film Awards in various parts of the country taking beyond National Capital. The ceremony at Ekta Nagar this year will bring together cinematic talent from across India, embodying the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’."

Rahul Dholakia on shift of National Film Awards ceremony from Delhi to Gujarat - X
Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia Questions Shift Of National Film Awards Ceremony From Delhi To Gujarat

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

72nd National Film Award Winners

The 72nd National Film Awards were declared in New Delhi in July. The awards were for films released in 2024, with Article 370 winning Best Feature Film and Yami Gautam being announced as Best Actress for leading the same. Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor award. In the non-feature category, Aanand L Rai won Best Direction for Statue of Unity – Ekta ka Prateek.

With the ceremony scheduled for September 22 in Gujarat, the ministry has now suggested that the National Film Awards will hereafter be hosted in different parts of the country, taking the event beyond Delhi after decades of tradition. The earlier site of ceremony used to be Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, where the President has traditionally presented the awards to the winners. There have been few instances, though, when the ceremony was organised outside the capital.

Related Content
Rahul Dholakia on shift of National Film Awards ceremony from Delhi to Gujarat - X
National Film Awards 2026 To Move To Gujarat - X
Chris Hansen, Primetime - X
Neeraj Thakur - null

Now President Droupadi Murmu is supposed to be travelling to Ekta Nagar where the awards will be doled out.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories