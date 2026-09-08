Who Was Delhi Assault Victim Chongtham Vikram Singh? Manipur Musician Killed In Fatal Attack

Chongtham Vikram Singh was a 55-year-old Manipuri musician and influential guitarist.
The Delhi musician taught aspiring artists after spending nearly 17 years there.
Seven adults and one juvenile face action in the ongoing case.
Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, 55, died after he was allegedly assaulted outside his home in southeast Delhi's Kilokari. As the investigation into his death continues, attention has also turned to the musician's long association with Manipur's rock scene and his years spent teaching aspiring artists in Delhi.
Singh was rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Okhla after the alleged assault but later succumbed to his injuries. The hospital report reportedly cited haemorrhagic shock caused by blunt force trauma as the cause of death.
Who was Chongtham Vikram Singh?
Originally from Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai in Imphal West, Singh emerged from Manipur's rock music scene during the early 1980s. He began his journey with Ultra Vires before becoming the lead guitarist of Phoenix, regarded as one of the region's influential rock bands. He later also performed with Eastern Dark.
Phoenix frontman Vivek Sharma remembered Singh as someone whose work was often done away from the spotlight. Speaking to The Indian Express, Sharma described him as an irreplaceable friend and elder brother whose contribution to the music scene was essential despite rarely receiving recognition.
Singh later moved to Delhi, where he reportedly spent around 17 years working as a musician and teacher. He established a music school, mentored students from home and taught at the Delhi School of Music. His work also included the Rock'n'Roots project, where he collaborated with Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan.
Son of Manipur's 'Lata Mangeshkar'
Singh was the son of Chongtham Kamala, the celebrated Manipuri classical and playback singer often described as the “Lata Mangeshkar of the Manipuri film industry”. She also lent her voice to Matamgi Manipur, released in 1972 and recognised as the first Manipuri feature film.
What happened to Chongtham Vikram Singh?
Police said Singh had allegedly objected to noise outside his residence late Sunday night before a confrontation escalated into an assault. His son Yaiphaba took him to hospital, where he later died.
Seven adults have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended in the case. Police said the investigation remains ongoing, while a possible racial motive has been alleged by some members of the Northeast community but has not been established by investigators so far.