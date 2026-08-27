Dolly Parton Docuseries, Biopic, Musical Slated For Development

Country singer Dolly Parton died at 80.
Her team shared a list of projects that Parton was working on and left a roadmap for.
Dolly: A True Original Musical is first in the lineup.
Dolly Parton‘s team is dropping updates on some of the many projects that were in development at the time of her death Tuesday at the age of 80.
“Dolly worked up until the day she died. She loved seeing her dreams come to life, and loved knowing her work brought people joy. Ever the planner, Dolly worked with the team that she handpicked, for the past several years to build a project roadmap that will guide us for decades to come,” the beloved country singer's longtime manager Danny Nozell shared in a statement.
“As the leader of the team responsible for overseeing her legacy, we will ensure the many dreams she had yet to fulfill are brought to life. Many projects were in various stages of development, and we want to be transparent with her fans about this fact. If you see unreleased music, products, books, experiences, and campaigns launched through official Dolly Parton channels, you can have confidence in knowing that she placed her personal stamp on it.”
Dolly Parton Projects In Works
The forthcoming projects comprise a Dolly avatar show, a Dolly musical documentary, a Dolly biopic, a Dolly docuseries, a Dolly scripted series and a Billy The Kid animated series. More details will be dropped later. Dolly: A True Original Musical, the upcoming Broadway production that will now serve as the late superstar’s final passion project, will begin previews in December for a January 19 opening as planned. While promoting 9 to 5 in a 1980 interview with film critic Roger Ebert, the singer, songwriter and actress suggested that Sissy Spacek could play her in a theoretical movie. Parton told Elle in a 2019 interview that she believed Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson could potentially portray her in a feature-length film. More recently, she said Miley Cyrus could be a great choice as well.
Parton died peacefully after a “brief battle with cancer” at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. She was admitted to the hospital on Friday after tackling kidney and autoimmune issues.