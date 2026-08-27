Harry Styles Honours Dolly Parton At Madison Square Garden Concert

Harry Styles paid tribute to Dolly Parton.
He briefly paused his show at Madison Square Garden to celebrate Parton.
The country music superstar died at 80.
Harry Styles just paid a moving tribute to Dolly Parton. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, the Watermelon Sugar singer told his fans that the late country music icon “inspired” him during his performance at Madison Square Garden for his Together, Together tour.
Harry Styles' Tribute To Dolly Parton
“I wanna say a proper ‘Thank you’ to all the musicians over the years that’ve inspired me. Dolly, we love you, thank you so much,” he said to his passionate supporters as the arena swelled with cheers. Promptly, 1974 hit, I Will Always Love You. began to play. Styles didn’t sing along to the song on his microphone, instead requesting the audience to dance to the ballad as the venue filled with cellphone lights twinkling in unison. The audio then faded out and moved to his solo hit Sign Of The Times, which was recently used in Project Hail Mary starring Ryan Gosling.
Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour Details
The Together, Together tour has played multiple shows in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo and Mexico City. Following the New York run, which concludes with Styles’ annual dress-up Harryween concert on October 31, the tour proceeds to Melbourne and Sydney in December. Special guests across select dates entail Robyn, Shania Twain, Jamie xx, Jorja Smith, Fousheé, Fcukers and Skye Newman. New York is Styles’ current tour’s first and only stop in the United States.
Parton died at 80 on Tuesday, Aug. 25 after a “brief battle with cancer". Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and many other musicians have also paid tribute to the icon. Parton’s goddaughter, Cyrus, wrote a tribute: “My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things.”
Parton was named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of All Time, having garnered 25 No. 1s on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, the most of any woman, and 49 top 10s on Billboard’s Country Albums chart.