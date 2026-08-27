Harry Styles Honours Dolly Parton At Madison Square Garden Concert

Harry Styles' Tribute To Dolly Parton

“I wanna say a proper ‘Thank you’ to all the musicians over the years that’ve inspired me. Dolly, we love you, thank you so much,” he said to his passionate supporters as the arena swelled with cheers. Promptly, 1974 hit, I Will Always Love You. began to play. Styles didn’t sing along to the song on his microphone, instead requesting the audience to dance to the ballad as the venue filled with cellphone lights twinkling in unison. The audio then faded out and moved to his solo hit Sign Of The Times, which was recently used in Project Hail Mary starring Ryan Gosling.