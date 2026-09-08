Frances Tiafoe Stuns Medvedev To Reach US Open Quarterfinals

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 8 September 2026 5:47 pm

Frances Tiafoe stunned seventh-seeded Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, winning 7-6(1), 6-4, 7-6(6) in the fourth round of the 2026 US Open at Louis Armstrong Stadium, New York, on Sunday. The American produced a fearless display in front of a raucous home crowd, recovering from a late break in the opening set before dominating the tiebreak. Tiafoe then secured the second set with a crucial break and held his nerve in another tense tiebreak to complete the upset. Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, struggled to convert key moments despite repeatedly testing Tiafoe from the baseline. The victory marked Tiafoe’s fourth straight win at this year’s tournament and extended his unbeaten record at Louis Armstrong Stadium to 10-0. He will face fellow American Alex Michelsen in the quarterfinals.