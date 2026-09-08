Frances Tiafoe Stuns Medvedev To Reach US Open Quarterfinals

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Frances Tiafoe stunned seventh-seeded Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, winning 7-6(1), 6-4, 7-6(6) in the fourth round of the 2026 US Open at Louis Armstrong Stadium, New York, on Sunday. The American produced a fearless display in front of a raucous home crowd, recovering from a late break in the opening set before dominating the tiebreak. Tiafoe then secured the second set with a crucial break and held his nerve in another tense tiebreak to complete the upset. Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, struggled to convert key moments despite repeatedly testing Tiafoe from the baseline. The victory marked Tiafoe’s fourth straight win at this year’s tournament and extended his unbeaten record at Louis Armstrong Stadium to 10-0. He will face fellow American Alex Michelsen in the quarterfinals.

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Daniil Medvedev Vs Frances Tiafoe US Open 2026 highlights
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, celebrates winning a match against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Daniil Medvedev Vs Frances Tiafoe US Open 2026
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts during a match against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Daniil Medvedev Vs Frances Tiafoe US Open
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, runs during a match against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Daniil Medvedev Vs Frances Tiafoe
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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us open tennis Medvedev Vs Tiafoe
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns the ball to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Daniil Medvedev Vs Frances Tiafoe
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, left, returns the ball to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Frances Tiafoe US Open 2026 highlights
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Daniil Medvedev US Open 2026 photo gallery
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns the ball to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Frances Tiafoe US Open 2026
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, serves to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Daniil Medvedev Vs Frances Tiafoe tennis
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts during a match against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

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