Alexander Zverev Beats Luciano Darderi In Straight Sets To Storm Into US Open Quarter-Finals

Alexander Zverev defeated 21st seed Luciano Darderi 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3) on Monday night to advance to the U.S. Open quarter-finals
The 29-year-old German completed the victory at 11.48 pm, marking his first finish before midnight in New York this year
Zverev became the only male player to reach the quarter-final stage at all four Grand Slam tournaments this year
Alexander Zverev beat Luciano Darderi 6-2 6-2 7-6(3) on Monday to move into the U.S. Open quarter-finals and put a slow start to his New York campaign further behind him. The top-seeded German and 2020 U.S. Open finalist finished before midnight for the first time this year in New York.
The 29-year-old German sought a quick finish. Having already endured two five-set contests across four consecutive late fixtures in New York, he refused to let the match drag.
Fast Start, Late Finish
Zverev controlled the opening set easily. He weathered brief resistance on his own delivery before claiming the opener. When the 21st-seeded Italian botched a drop shot in the following set, the French Open winner seized another service break, stormed to a 4-0 cushion and quickly sealed a two-set lead.
The third set proved far tougher. Darderi applied heavy pressure with booming deliveries and deft touches, yet the German recovered his composure to wrap up the tiebreak before gesturing to his watch at 11.48 p.m.
Zverev's Postmatch Remarks
"I don't know what to do with myself, because it's before midnight," said Zverev.
"I might go to a practice court, or a bar ... that was a joke, so relax. I'm feeling happy, compared to the first two matches the level has been going up."
Quarterfinal Context
The victory sealed a unique milestone. Zverev became the sole male player to advance to the quarter-finals across all four major tournaments this season. The result also marked his fifth career trip to the last eight at the tournament, setting up a clash against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp for a spot in the final four.
"I thought that my level was consistent, but he started incredibly well in third set," Zverev said. "I barely saw anyone hit so hard so consistently. He made it very difficult for me. I'm happy to be in the quarter-finals and playing this way."