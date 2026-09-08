Coco Gauff Cruises Past Teenage Sensation To Reach US Open Quarterfinals
Coco Gauff powered past fellow American Iva Jovic 6-1, 6-4 to reach the US Open quarterfinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Monday. The fourth seed recovered immediately after being broken in the opening game, winning six consecutive games to take control of the first set in just over 30 minutes. Gauff’s improved serving and aggressive returning kept Jovic under constant pressure, while the 14th seed struggled to turn her opportunities into points. Jovic showed greater resistance in the second set and briefly threatened to make the contest closer, but Gauff remained composed and secured another break before closing out the match. The 2023 champion has now returned to the US Open quarterfinals for the first time since lifting the trophy three years ago.
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