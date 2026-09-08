Coco Gauff Cruises Past Teenage Sensation To Reach US Open Quarterfinals

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Coco Gauff powered past fellow American Iva Jovic 6-1, 6-4 to reach the US Open quarterfinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Monday. The fourth seed recovered immediately after being broken in the opening game, winning six consecutive games to take control of the first set in just over 30 minutes. Gauff’s improved serving and aggressive returning kept Jovic under constant pressure, while the 14th seed struggled to turn her opportunities into points. Jovic showed greater resistance in the second set and briefly threatened to make the contest closer, but Gauff remained composed and secured another break before closing out the match. The 2023 champion has now returned to the US Open quarterfinals for the first time since lifting the trophy three years ago.

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US Open Tennis Championships: Coco Gauff vs Iva Jovic
Coco Gauff, of the United States, right, greets Iva Jovic, of the United States, after Gauff won their match during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open Tennis Championships Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Iva Jovic, of the United States in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Iva Jovic US Open Tennis Championships
Iva Jovic, of the United States, returns the ball to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Coco Gauff US Open Tennis Championships
Coco Gauff, of the United States, serves the ball to Iva Jovic, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open Tennis Championships Iva Jovic
Iva Jovic, of the United States, returns the ball to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open Tennis Championships 2026 Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns the ball to Iva Jovic, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open Tennis Championships 2026 Iva Jovic
Iva Jovic, of the United States, returns the ball to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Coco Gauff US Open Tennis Championships 2026
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns the ball to Iva Jovic, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Iva Jovic US Open Tennis Championships 2026
Iva Jovic, of the United States, serves the ball to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open Tennis Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff, of the United States, follows through on a shot to Iva Jovic, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open: Coco Gauff vs Iva Jovic
Iva Jovic, of the United States, arrives for her match against Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open: Coco Gauff vs Iva Jovic
Coco Gauff, of the United States, arrives for her match against Iva Jovic, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

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