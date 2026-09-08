Mame Khan Calls Chongtham Vikram Singh’s Death ‘Shocking’, Seeks Justice For Musician

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Mame Khan has reacted to the death of Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, calling it “shocking” and expressing hope that his family receives justice after the guitarist was allegedly assaulted in Delhi.

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Mame Khan Reacts to Death of Manipuri Musician
Mame Khan Reacts to Death of Manipuri Musician Chongtham Vikram Singh Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Mame Khan calls Chongtham Vikram Singh's death shocking and seeks justice.

  • The two musicians collaborated on Laal Peeli Ankhiyan music video.

  • Seven adults and one juvenile face action in the ongoing case.

Rajasthani folk and playback singer Mame Khan has reacted to the death of Manipuri musician and guitarist Chongtham Vikram Singh, who died following an alleged assault outside his southeast Delhi home. Khan described the news as “shocking” while expressing hope that Singh's family receives justice.

The two musicians had previously appeared together in a music video, making Khan's reaction particularly poignant for those familiar with Singh's work and collaborations across India's diverse music scene.

Mame Khan reacts to Chongtham Vikram Singh's death

Khan reshared an Instagram Story posted by singer Chinmayi Tripathi, who had shared a poster calling for people to gather and protest against Singh's death.

Chongtham Vikram Singhs death
Mame Khan reacts to Chongtham Vikram Singh's death Photo: Instagram
Mame Khan reacts to Chongtham Vikram Singh's death Photo: Instagram
People protesting against the death of Chongtham Vikram Singh - X
Manipur Musician Chongtham Vikram Singh Dies After Alleged Assault Outside Home

By Outlook News Desk

The post described the incident as shocking and remembered Singh, while also expressing hope that justice would be delivered to his family. Khan shared the message on his own Instagram account, amplifying the call for justice following the musician's death.

Singh, 55, was a guitarist, music teacher and a familiar figure in Manipur's rock scene before moving to Delhi, where he continued teaching and working on musical collaborations.

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Mame Khan and Chongtham Vikram Singh's music collaboration

Khan and Singh had appeared together in a 2018 music video recreating the Rajasthani folk song Laal Peeli Ankhiyan. The project brought together folk music, flamenco influences and Western musical elements.

In the video, Singh played the guitar while Khan performed the song. The collaboration reflected Singh's work across musical styles and regions, extending beyond his roots in Manipur's rock scene.

What happened to Chongtham Vikram Singh?

According to Delhi police and his family, Singh had objected to noise and commotion outside his residence late on Sunday night. A confrontation allegedly followed and he was assaulted.

His son Yaiphaba later found him injured and rushed him to a private hospital in Okhla. He told PTI that doctors had initially warned the family that Singh's chances of survival were slim. Singh later died while undergoing treatment.

Manipuri Musician Killed in Delhi - Instagram
Who Was Delhi Assault Victim Chongtham Vikram Singh? Manipur Musician Killed In Fatal Attack

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The case has triggered widespread anger and demands for justice. Police have arrested seven adults and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the alleged assault. The investigation remains ongoing.

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