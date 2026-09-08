Manipur Musician Chongtham Vikram Singh Dies After Alleged Assault Outside Home

Delhi-based guitarist Chongtham Vikram Singh, 55, died after he was allegedly assaulted by eight men outside his Sunlight Colony home.
A veteran musician from Manipur, Singh had played with bands, mentored young musicians and taught at the Delhi School of Music.
Northeast student groups, friends and family have protested outside Sunlight Colony police station, demanding justice in the case.
Chongtham Vikram Singh, a gifted guitarist who spent decades making music his life and mentoring young musicians in Delhi, died on Monday morning after he was allegedly beaten by a group of eight men outside his home in Sunlight Colony.
The 55-year-old musician was allegedly attacked after going downstairs around 11pm on Sunday to confront the men, who were reportedly intoxicated and creating a disturbance outside his house. A few minutes later, his 20-year-old son, Yaiphaba, heard Singh banging on the door and shouting, “Thong hango! Thong hango!” (Open the door, open the door).
Yaiphaba found his father semi-conscious, with his T-shirt torn. Singh was rushed to Holy Family Hospital, where doctors found his blood pressure had fallen below 50 mm Hg. His condition was too critical for surgery and he died during treatment at around 6.30am on Monday.
From Manipur Bands To Delhi’s Music Scene
A native of Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai in Imphal West, Singh moved to Delhi nearly two decades ago and built a career around his passion for music.
He had played lead guitar for several bands in Manipur before establishing himself in Delhi. He opened a music school, mentored students at home and also taught at the Delhi School of Music.
Singh was associated with the Rock'n'Roots project and collaborated with Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan. He also performed with other prominent musicians at cultural programmes and concerts.
Friends remembered him as a gentle and accomplished musician who was deeply passionate about his craft.
Singh came from a family with a strong musical and cultural legacy. His mother, 86-year-old Chongtham Ongbi Kamala Devi, is a renowned Manipuri classical and modern singer. Singh was also a cousin of Lakshmipriya Devi, director of Boong, India's first BAFTA Award-winning film.
He is survived by his wife, Jyotsana, 54, and son Yaiphaba, who is studying law.
Northeast Groups Protest, Seek Justice
Singh's death has triggered protests in Delhi, with Northeast student groups, friends and family members demonstrating outside Sunlight Colony police station.
Manipuri associations in Delhi said Singh's postmortem had been completed but opposed sending his body back to Manipur until the family receives justice.
“We haven't told our father, Dr Chongtham Birendra Singh, who is 96, about it, fearing that he might not be able to bear the loss. My mother is inconsolable,” Singh's brother Vivek told The Times of India from Imphal.
A Manipuri activist said the community feared the case could lose public attention after Singh's last rites.
“Once the last rites are over, only the family bears the loss, and the incident fades into oblivion,” the activist said.