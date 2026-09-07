Mirzapur Song Controversy: Music Label Addresses Rapperiya Baalam's Accusation

Rapperiya Baalam called out Mirzapur The Movie for using his song without consent.
The music label behind the particular song, Shoorveer, has now claimed it did license the track to the filmmakers.
Baalam had also attacked the usage of the song for glorifying gangsters.
Rajasthani artist Rapperiya Baalam slammed the makers of Mirzapur The Movie for using his song Shoorveer without permission. He took issue with the usage glorifying gangsters when the song was meant for Maharana Pratap. In response to the rapper's comments, Trouper Records -- the music label behind the song -- has now issued a clarification without mentioning the controversy.
"Trouper Records is pleased to share that Shoorveer was officially licensed to Excel Entertainment for in-film use in Mirzapur: The Film. Congratulations to Excel Entertainment and the entire Mirzapur team on the release! @excelmovies," the statement read.
Rapperiya Baalam Calls Out Mirzapur The Movie Makers
The music label also shared the song credits in the statement, crediting Rapperiya Baalam as the singer and composer of Shoorveer.
Rapperiya Baalam lashed at the makers of Mirzapur The Movie for featuring his song without consent. "Some of you may ask why my heart is broken. You might say I should be happy because my song is in Mirzapur. But the Mirzapur team did not take my permission to use my song. Who gave them the permission? I certainly did not. This song is dedicated to Maharana Pratap ji. We are using this song to glorify the villains in the movie. Is this right? If the Mirzapur team had approached me and said, 'Rapperiya bhai, we want to use your song,' we would have given them 10 ideas. But taking the song without permission is not right," he added.
The rapper had also cast aspersions on the copyright and licensing process of Shoorveer.
"I don't know who gave you these rights or from whom you obtained them. Whoever gave you the rights, I would like you to ask them: Do you have any copyright?" he added. He said he was prepared to take further legal action against the makers.