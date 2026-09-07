Mirzapur Song Controversy: Music Label Addresses Rapperiya Baalam's Accusation

Rapperiya Baalam lashed at the makers of Mirzapur The Movie for featuring his song without consent. "Some of you may ask why my heart is broken. You might say I should be happy because my song is in Mirzapur. But the Mirzapur team did not take my permission to use my song. Who gave them the permission? I certainly did not. This song is dedicated to Maharana Pratap ji. We are using this song to glorify the villains in the movie. Is this right? If the Mirzapur team had approached me and said, 'Rapperiya bhai, we want to use your song,' we would have given them 10 ideas. But taking the song without permission is not right," he added.