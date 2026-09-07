Mammootty 75th Birthday: Mohanlal, Anu Sithara, Wamiqa Gabbi And Others Shower Wishes On Mammukka

Mammootty's 75th birthday brought heartfelt wishes from Malayalam cinema celebrities.
Mohanlal celebrated Mammootty's enduring passion after more than five decades.
Anu Sithara and Ramesh Pisharody shared personal tributes for Mammukka.
Mammootty's 75th birthday has turned into a celebration across social media, with colleagues, friends and admirers from the film industry sending warm wishes to the Malayalam superstar. As Mammootty marks the milestone, several celebrities have shared personal messages celebrating not just the actor's extraordinary career but also their own bond with the man fondly known as Mammukka.
The birthday celebrations also came with a surprise for fans as the title and first-look poster of Mammootty's upcoming production Mela, directed by Nithish Sahadev, were unveiled at midnight. The actor's packed birthday morning has since been filled with wishes from across the industry.
Mohanlal pens a heartfelt note for Mammootty
Mohanlal led the wishes with a heartfelt message for his longtime friend and collaborator. The two stars have shared the screen in more than 50 films over the years.
Referring to Mammootty affectionately as Ichakka, Mohanlal reflected on his friend's lasting passion for cinema and said that Mammootty's enthusiasm for his craft remained remarkable even after decades in the industry.
Anu Sithara, Ramesh Pisharody and others join in
Actor Anu Sithara took a rather different route while wishing Mammootty. She shared a special birthday tribute video featuring young dancers from her dance school, celebrating the superstar through music and dance.
Ramesh Pisharody also shared a personal note for Mammootty, describing his longstanding admiration and friendship with the actor. The comedian and actor looked back on Mammootty's place in his own memories and celebrated the megastar's enduring presence in Malayalam cinema.
Singer G Venugopal, meanwhile, called September 7 a special date for him, partly because it is Mammootty's birthday. He reflected on the immense contribution Mammootty has made to his experience and appreciation of cinema.
DC Actor, Wamiqa Gabbi also joined the celebrations, sharing a birthday wish for the Malayalam superstar on social media.
Director Vysakh and actor Maala Parvathi also sent warm wishes, celebrating Mammootty's continuing passion for acting and his ability to keep surprising audiences with new performances.
At 75, Mammootty continues to command the same affection from his colleagues and fans, with the birthday wishes making one thing clear: Mammukka's place in Malayalam cinema remains as strong as ever.