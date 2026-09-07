National Award-Winning Malayalam Filmmaker R Sarath Dead At 63

He later attended the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune, where he finished a Film Appreciation course. Before entering government service, Sarath worked as a journalist with Kerala Kaumudi. Later, he held various important official positions. He retired as Deputy Director of the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Kerala. He had previously served as Director of MPCC and Secretary of Bharat Bhavan under the Kerala State Cultural Department. R Sarath's final directorial outing was Swayam: Selfless.