Review Of ‘Ticket to Kerala: The Story of Malayalam Cinema’

In an amusing scene from the 2025 Malayalam film Hridayapoorvam (Wholeheartedly), the protagonist Sandeep Balakrishnan, played by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, chats with a young man from North India in Pune. On learning Sandeep is from Kerala, he enthusiastically praises the Malayalam film industry as very sensible and declares his love for the immensely popular actor ‘FaFa’. Sandeep fails to grasp the reference until the young man clarifies that it is the short form for Fahadh Faasil, the poster boy of Malayalam cinema’s ‘new generation wave’ of post-millennial films. He names films such as Avesham (2024) and Kumbalangi Nights (2019), praising Fahad’s performances in them. An amused and mildly impressed Sandeep replies, ‘‘we have good senior actors also”, in a funny meta-cinematic gesture that implicitly refers to Mohanlal himself. But the young fan insists, “No, no, only FaFa.” Deflated, Sandeep walks away with a wry smile. Conceived as a self-reflexive joke, the scene refers to the sudden, widespread acceptance of Malayalam cinema and its ‘FaFa’ fanbase across India. Malayalees who travel to or live in other parts of India may have heard similar animated discussions about Malayalam films among non-Malayalees, which have become widespread especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, when Malayalam films began circulating widely on OTT platforms.