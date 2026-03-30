An Absence of Answers: Grief, Surveillance, And The Unravelling Of A Mother’s World

One of the topical questions the novel raises is about the nature of information in our time. Who decides whether a piece of news is true or untrue? Whose word is automatically taken for fact? Whose word is made suspect and by whom? In Maryam’s case, all the news she receives about her son is filtered through official sources. She doesn’t hear from Dil directly even once after he vanishes. Officials keep passing on bits and pieces of information to her with the expectation that she will accept these as the truth. Maryam has a hard time processing these and often refuses to believe them. Her truth, or what she believes to be true about Dil, contradicts the official version many a time. However, the balance of power being blatantly skewed, in the contest between her truth and the official narrative, her chances of being heard or believed remain zero.