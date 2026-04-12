Prophecies For Our Time: The Future Huxley and Orwell Foretold

And so, here we are, decades later, face-to-face with a reality that mirrors both Orwell and Huxley’s fictional futures. A few nights ago, as the US-Israel-Iran war was rocking West Asia and news of every blast and every bombing was being broadcast across the world, a reel starring some American teenagers popped up on social media. The 19-year-olds were all set for Spring break. The reel-maker had just one question for them: what’s the most important thing on your mind right now? Their answers wouldn’t have surprised Aldous Huxley. In his ‘Brave New World’, everyone is drunk on ‘soma’, the drug that keeps the citizens of the World State comfortably insulated from reality. Huxley’s futuristic novel is set in 2540 CE. What ‘soma’ did, the internet, smartphones and a barrage of digital distractions seem to be doing today. In the above-mentioned reel, as missiles streaked across war-torn skies and buildings crumbled into dust, the teenagers rattled off their topmost concerns: ‘My bikini tan’. ‘How much alcohol am I gonna drink?’ ‘Why can’t Spring break be longer?’ Makes you think the future Huxley foresaw wasn’t all that fictional!