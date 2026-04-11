US-Israel War On Iran: JD Vance Landed In Islamabad For Peace Talks

Summary of this article
High-level U.S. and Iranian delegations meet in Islamabad for first talks since the war began in February
Pakistan plays mediator as leaders hold preliminary meetings before formal negotiations
Outcome could shape West Asia’s security landscape and global energy markets
U.S. Vice President JD Vance landed in Islamabad on Saturday for crucial peace talks with Iran, as diplomatic efforts intensify following a temporary ceasefire in the West Asia conflict.
Vance is joined by senior officials including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, shortly after an Iranian delegation led by Mohammad Qalibaf reached the Pakistani capital. The Iranian delegation also comprised Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
The delegations are expected to hold separate meetings with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before formal negotiations begin. Pakistan, positioning itself as a mediator, has expressed hope for constructive engagement.
The talks come weeks after the conflict escalated following joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iranian targets, with President Donald Trump warning of renewed military action if negotiations fail.
Amid tight security in Islamabad, with over 10,000 personnel deployed, the outcome of these talks is being closely watched for its potential impact on regional stability, global oil supplies, and international diplomacy.
(With inputs from PTI)