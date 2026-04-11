US-Israel War On Iran: JD Vance Landed In Islamabad For Peace Talks

High-stakes negotiations aim to secure a lasting peace and stabilise global energy markets. U.S. Vice President JD Vance landed in Islamabad for crucial peace talks with Iran.

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Outlook News Desk
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US Iran talks
U.S. Vice President JD Vance landed in Islamabad for crucial peace talks with Iran. Photo: Illustration by Saahil for Outlook
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • High-level U.S. and Iranian delegations meet in Islamabad for first talks since the war began in February

  • Pakistan plays mediator as leaders hold preliminary meetings before formal negotiations

  • Outcome could shape West Asia’s security landscape and global energy markets

U.S. Vice President JD Vance landed in Islamabad on Saturday for crucial peace talks with Iran, as diplomatic efforts intensify following a temporary ceasefire in the West Asia conflict.

Vance is joined by senior officials including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, shortly after an Iranian delegation led by Mohammad Qalibaf reached the Pakistani capital. The Iranian delegation also comprised Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

US President JD Vance - AP
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BY Outlook News Desk

The delegations are expected to hold separate meetings with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before formal negotiations begin. Pakistan, positioning itself as a mediator, has expressed hope for constructive engagement.

The talks come weeks after the conflict escalated following joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iranian targets, with President Donald Trump warning of renewed military action if negotiations fail.

Amid tight security in Islamabad, with over 10,000 personnel deployed, the outcome of these talks is being closely watched for its potential impact on regional stability, global oil supplies, and international diplomacy.

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BY PTI

(With inputs from PTI)

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