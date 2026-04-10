Vance Warns Iran Not To ‘Play’ US As He Departs For Truce Talks

Talks are expected to begin later this week in the Pakistani capital, with international mediators present.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
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US Vice-President JD Vance
US President JD Vance Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vice President JD Vance warned Iran not to "play" the United States as he departed for ceasefire talks in Islamabad, Pakistan.

  • Despite being a longtime skeptic of foreign military interventions, Vance has been tasked by President Trump to lead negotiations aimed at ending the six-week-old war.

  • President Trump provided "clear guidelines" for the talks and has previously issued an astonishing threat to wipe out Iran's "whole civilisation" if the conflict escalates.

Vice President JD Vance issued a sharp warning to Iran on Friday as he departed for high-stakes ceasefire negotiations in Pakistan, telling the Islamic republic not to “play” the United States.

“We’re looking forward to the negotiation. I think it’s gonna be positive. We’ll, of course, see,” Vance told reporters while boarding Air Force Two. But he quickly added a note of caution: “Don’t play us.”

The vice president is traveling to Islamabad to lead mediated talks aimed at ending a six-week war with Iran. President Donald Trump has tasked Vance — a longtime skeptic of foreign military interventions and one of the administration’s most reluctant voices on the conflict — with finding a diplomatic resolution.

Trump has also issued an extraordinary threat to Tehran, vowing to wipe out its “whole civilization” if the conflict escalates further. Vance did not elaborate on the president’s specific instructions but noted that Trump “gave us some pretty clear guidelines” on how the negotiations should proceed.

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The vice president, who has previously voiced strong reservations about sending U.S. troops into open-ended conflicts, now finds himself at the center of efforts to avert a wider war. His role signals the administration’s push for a negotiated outcome even as military tensions remain high.

Talks are expected to begin later this week in the Pakistani capital, with international mediators present. It remains unclear whether Iranian representatives have agreed to direct or indirect engagement with the U.S. delegation.

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