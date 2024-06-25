Culture & Society

Remembering George Orwell: A Literary Giant Born On This Day

George Orwell, born Eric Arthur Blair on June 25, 1903, in Motihari, Bihar, left an indelible mark on literature and politics with his profound works and critiques of totalitarianism.

Photo via Getty
Protestor holding up a banner during a demonstration in the city center of Frankfurt, Germany. Photo via Getty
info_icon

English novelist, essayist, journalist, and critic George Orwell was born on June 25, 1903. Christened Eric Arthur Blair, his birthplace is at Motihari, Bihar where his father was working as an Opium Agent in the Indian Civil Service. Orwell’s first book, Down and Out in Paris and London, a fictional memoir about a British writer grappling with poverty in the two cities, was published in 1933. The defining political experience of his life was the time he spent in Spain in 1937 as a Republican volunteer against the dictator Franco. Orwell was shot at there and he suffered a serious injury. He was in Barcelona when Soviet-sponsored hit-squads targeted the Trotskyist POUM militia, of which he had been a member. His stint in Spain made Orwell ‘‘believe in Socialism for the first time’’ and inculcated a lifelong hatred of totalitarian systems in him. Homage to Catalonia, an account of his time in Spain, was published in April 1938.

null - null
The Dystopian World Of 'Happy News Industry'

BY Chinki Sinha

Animal Farm, Orwell’s memorable satire about the Soviet experiment, was written in 1944. After finishing work on it, it took him a year to find a publisher who would dare to take it on and it was out in print in 1945. His final novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four, became a resounding international success on its publication in June 1949. One of the most insightful works about the dangers of totalitarian rule, it remains a classic of world literature. This dystopian novel, both a cautionary tale and a chilling prophecy about the future, is more timely than ever today when authoritarian regimes across the world are gaining power.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Photos: First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha
  2. Former J-K Bar Association President Arrested In Advocate Murder Case
  3. In Photos: Students Hold Protests Against NEET Scam
  4. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Sensex, Nifty Settle At Record High
  5. UP: Two Brothers Die By Suicide After Being 'Harassed' By Hathras Police; Probe Underway
Entertainment News
  1. Rajpal Yadav: I Have Received The Audience’s Blessings For My Comedic Roles And I Am Equally Blessed For My Serious Roles
  2. Paps, Privacy, Actors And Inappropriate Angles
  3. 'Truly Blessed To Have Each Other': Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Share Romantic Pics From Their Wedding Reception
  4. Sunny Leone Proves Why She Is The OG Fashion Icon
  5. Janhvi Kapoor Walks For Rahul Mishra In Paris; ‘There Was Meditative Zen-Like Vibration In The Room’
Sports News
  1. England Vs Slovenia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group C Match
  2. ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final Berth A 'Dream' For Afghanistan, Admits Captain Rashid Khan
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  4. Super 8s: Ecstatic Afghanistan Fans Celebrate Country's First-Ever T20 World Cup SF Appearance- In Pics
  5. World Championship Of Legends To Revive Classic Bowl Out Format In Debut Season
World News
  1. Amidst Criticism, Pak Govt Says New Counter-Terror Operation Would Not Be Kinetic Large-Scale Military campaign
  2. As Coffee Prices Are Soaring Amid Inflation, Find Good Coffee At Cheap Prices At This Place In NYC
  3. ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Ex-Russian Defence Minister, Army Chief of Staff For War Crimes In Ukraine
  4. States To Avoid For Real Estate Investments In The Next Five Years: Experts' Insights
  5. Indonesia: Woman Tumbles Off Treadmill At Gym, Falls Out Of Window, Dies | Caught On Cam
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Sensex, Nifty Settle At Record High