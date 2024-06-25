Remembering George Orwell: A Literary Giant Born On This Day

English novelist, essayist, journalist, and critic George Orwell was born on June 25, 1903. Christened Eric Arthur Blair, his birthplace is at Motihari, Bihar where his father was working as an Opium Agent in the Indian Civil Service. Orwell’s first book, Down and Out in Paris and London, a fictional memoir about a British writer grappling with poverty in the two cities, was published in 1933. The defining political experience of his life was the time he spent in Spain in 1937 as a Republican volunteer against the dictator Franco. Orwell was shot at there and he suffered a serious injury. He was in Barcelona when Soviet-sponsored hit-squads targeted the Trotskyist POUM militia, of which he had been a member. His stint in Spain made Orwell ‘‘believe in Socialism for the first time’’ and inculcated a lifelong hatred of totalitarian systems in him. Homage to Catalonia, an account of his time in Spain, was published in April 1938.