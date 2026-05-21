From Tehran to Germany: Ruth Martin Discusses Translating Shida Bazyar and Crossing Literary Borders

A

The first time I read Shida’s work (Drei Kameradinnen, the novel that became Sisters in Arms in English), I was immediately hooked. It’s not often that you sit down at your desk to read a PDF and when you look up, suddenly, several hours have passed. The narrative voice drew me in, and also the sharp wit and intimate style, and then I fell in love with her characters. Shida has been really generous in answering my questions, and we’ve met a couple of times. She always gives careful explanations, but also (I hope) trusts me to do right by her work, and leaves me to it... I try not to contact authors constantly though. You have to remember that for them, the book you’re translating is finished and might be something they wrote several years ago, plus, they’re often fielding questions from other translators as well.