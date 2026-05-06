Met Gala 2026: Celebrities Who Criticised Or Boycotted The Event Amid Backlash

Livia Giuggioli, former wife of Colin Firth, did not attend the Met Gala 2026 but made her stance clear ahead of the event. She publicly criticised Jeff Bezos’s involvement, calling him “one of the most dangerous men in the world” and expressing disappointment that Anna Wintour allowed the sponsorship. She also compared the Met Gala to The Hunger Games, pointing to the growing gap between wealth and reality.