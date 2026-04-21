New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani And Rama Duwaji Will Skip Met Gala 2026, Here's Why

Summary of this article
Zohran Mamdani skips Met Gala 2026, breaking long-standing NYC mayor tradition.
Decision reflects focus on affordability and economic policies over elite events.
Met Gala 2026 to host global celebrities despite notable political absence.
Zohran Mamdani skips Met Gala 2026, marking a clear departure from a long-standing tradition followed by New York City mayors. The decision has drawn attention not just because of the event’s cultural weight, but because of what it signals politically.
Met Gala, widely seen as one of the most high-profile social events in the city, has historically been attended by mayors as a gesture of support for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Mamdani, however, has chosen to sit this one out.
Zohran Mamdani's Met Gala 2026 decision tied to the affordability focus
In a recent interview, it was stated by Mamdani that his absence was intended to reflect his focus on making New York more affordable. The city, often described as one of the most expensive in the United States, remains central to his policy agenda.
His decision aligns with his broader political identity. Known for advocating higher taxes on the wealthy and pushing for cost-of-living reforms, Mamdani has consistently positioned himself outside the traditional optics of elite gatherings.
NYC mayor breaks Met Gala tradition amid political messaging
Previous mayors, including Michael Bloomberg, Bill de Blasio and Eric Adams, have all attended the event, often using the platform to engage with cultural institutions and public audiences. In some cases, politicians have even used the red carpet to amplify political messages.
Mamdani’s absence, however, appears to be a deliberate rejection of that approach. It was suggested that his priorities lie elsewhere, particularly in addressing economic concerns rather than participating in symbolic visibility.
The Met Gala, scheduled for the first Monday in May, will once again bring together celebrities, designers and influential figures. This year’s edition is expected to centre around a fashion exhibition exploring the relationship between art and design, backed by high-profile patrons.