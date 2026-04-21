Met Gala 2026 Livestream: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night; Theme, Dress Code, Hosts And More

Summary of this article
Met Gala 2026 is set to take place on Monday, May 4.
The Indian audience can watch it on Tuesday, May 5.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to catch the live action of the Met Gala 2026.
Met Gala 2026: The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is yet again going to witness film, fashion, music, sports, social media influencers and young creatives, who are set to turn heads with their sartorial choices with Met Gala 2026's dress code - 'Fashion is Art.' Here's all you need to know about when and where to catch the live action of the Met Gala 2026.
Where to watch Met Gala 2026 live
Met Gala 2026 livestream will be hosted by Vogue and will be broadcast live across its digital platforms, as well as on YouTube and TikTok.
When will the livestream start?
The red-carpet livestream will start on Monday, May 4, from 6 p.m. EDT / 3:00 p.m. PST. The Indian audience can watch it on Tuesday, May 5, at 3:30 a.m. IST.
Met Gala 2026 Hosts
According to Vogue, Nicole Kidman, Beyoncé and Venus Williams will be co-chairing the 'fashion's biggest night'. Ashley Graham, La La Anthony, and Cara Delevingne will serve as hosts of the Met Gala 2026 livestream. Emma Chamberlain will return as Red Carpet Correspondent.
Full Day Productions, Feed the Animals, and Dream Machine have collaborated with Vogue on this year’s livestream, along with director Micah Bickham.
What is the Met Gala 2026 theme?
On November 17, 2025, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the Costume Institute’s spring 2026 exhibition, “Costume Art” — the theme of Met Gala 2026.
It will “examine the centrality of the dressed body, juxtaposing garments and works of art from across the museum’s vast collection,” according to The Met.