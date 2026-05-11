Cannes 2026| Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate Heads To Cannes, Marking A Big Gujarati Cinema Moment

Summary of this article
Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate secures prestigious Cannes 2026 market screening slot.
Ankit Sakhiya’s film celebrates Gujarati culture, cinema and spiritual storytelling globally..
Indian cinema presence at Cannes Film Festival 2026 continues growing strongly this year.
Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate is preparing for a major international moment as the Gujarati film gears up for its market premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026. Directed by Ankit Sakhiya, the film will be screened at the Cannes Market, one of the world’s biggest platforms for global film promotion and distribution.
The announcement has generated excitement within Gujarati cinema circles, especially as regional Indian films continue finding recognition on international stages. The makers recently unveiled a special invitation poster that described the film as the “Most Divine Blockbuster Gujarati Film Ever”, while visually referencing Lord Krishna through symbolic imagery.
Laalo Brings Gujarati Cinema to the Global Stage
In a statement shared alongside the poster, it was said that the screening was “not just a screening” but “a celebration of culture, cinema, and faith.” The film’s Cannes appearance is being viewed as a proud moment for Gujarati cinema, which rarely receives this scale of international visibility.
The poster features a silhouette adorned with a peacock feather, directly connecting the film’s spiritual themes to Lord Krishna. The makers also invited audiences and industry members to celebrate what they called a special cultural milestone for Gujarat.
Strong Indian Presence at Cannes 2026
The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2026 will begin on May 12 at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in France. This year’s festival is expected to see a significant Indian presence across screenings, jury panels and market events.
Payal Kapadia, who won the Grand Prix in 2024 for All We Imagine as Light, will serve as the president of the Cannes Critics’ Week jury.
Actors Tara Sutaria and Ammy Virk are also expected to attend the festival this year, alongside filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha.