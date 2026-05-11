EPL 2025-26 Points Table: When Can Arsenal Win Premier League Title – Check State Of Play After Gunners Beat West Ham

Arsenal currently hold a five-point lead over Manchester City with just two games remaining, leaving them two victories away from securing their 14th top-flight title

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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English Premier League 2025-26 points table after matchday 36 west ham vs arsenal
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Arsenal in London. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Arsenal sit five points clear at the summit, needing just two more wins to officially secure their 14th league championship

  • With a maximum of six points required, the Gunners’ fate is entirely in their own hands

  • Despite holding a game in hand, the defending champions must maintain a perfect record and rely on an Arsenal collapse to bridge the gap

Arsenal are now firmly in control of the Premier League title race following the conclusion of Matchday 36. The Gunners sit five points clear at the top of the table after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Ham United on May 10, Sunday.

This crucial result came just 24 hours after Manchester City had temporarily closed the gap to two points with a dominant 3-0 win against Brentford.

The London Stadium hosted a tense affair as West Ham, desperate for points to avoid the drop, successfully stifled Mikel Arteta’s side for much of the game. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 83rd minute when Leandro Trossard netted a vital goal to put the visitors ahead.

However, the match ended in significant controversy deep into stoppage time when Callum Wilson appeared to equalize for the Hammers. Following a lengthy VAR review, the goal was chalked off for a foul on David Raya, preserving a massive three points for the league leaders.

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As the season enters its final fortnight, the title scenario is straightforward. Arsenal (79 points) will be crowned champions if they win their remaining two fixtures against Burnley and Crystal Palace.

Manchester City (74 points) currently hold a game in hand, which they will play against Crystal Palace this Wednesday. Should City win that, the gap will shrink to two points, leaving no room for error for either side. City’s remaining path also includes an away trip to Bournemouth and a final-day clash with Aston Villa.

The goal difference situation adds another layer of intrigue to the final stages of the title race. Currently, Arsenal hold a superior goal difference of +52, having benefited from several high-scoring victories throughout the spring.

In contrast, Manchester City sit on +48, trailing the Gunners by four. This gap means that even if City manage to pull level on points by winning their game in hand and hoping for an Arsenal draw, they would likely need a massive swing in scoring across their final three matches to overtake the leaders on tiebreakers.

For Mikel Arteta’s side, this statistical cushion acts as an extra half-point, essentially forcing City to outperform them outright in the points column to snatch the trophy.

EPL 2025-26 Updates Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinDrawLossGoal DifferencePoints
1Arsenal3624754279
2Manchester City3522854074
3Manchester United36181171565
4Liverpool36178111259
5Aston Villa3617811459
6AFC Bournemouth3613167455
7Brighton & Hove Albion361411111053
8Brentford3614913351
9Chelsea36131013649
10Everton36131013049
11Fulham3614616-648
12Sunderland36121212-948
13Newcastle United3613716-246
14Crystal Palace35111113-644
15Nottingham Forest36111015-243
16Leeds United35101312-543
17Tottenham Hotspur3591016-937

The battle for the final UEFA Champions League spot is equally tight, with Manchester United already confirmed in third. Liverpool and Aston Villa are the primary contenders for fourth place, both currently sitting on 59 points.

Liverpool hold a slight edge on goal difference, but with Villa still active in the Europa League, the race for European qualification could go down to the final afternoon.

At the other end of the table, the relegation picture has become much clearer. Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been officially relegated to the Championship after difficult campaigns. The final relegation spot is now a direct fight between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Spurs currently hold a slim one-point advantage over the Hammers, leaving West Ham in a precarious position heading into their final two matches against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

Q

What is the magic figure for Arsenal to secure the Premier League title?

A

The magic figure for Arsenal is 6 points. With a five-point lead over Manchester City (79 points to 74), victory in their final two matches would take Arsenal to 85 points. Since Manchester City can only reach a maximum of 83 points by winning their remaining three games, two wins guarantee Arsenal the trophy regardless of other results.

Q

Who and when are Arsenal playing next?

A

Arsenal return to the Emirates Stadium to face Burnley on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST (Sunday night in the UK). If Manchester City fail to beat Crystal Palace earlier in the week, Arsenal could potentially secure the title in front of their home fans during this match.

Q

Who and when are Manchester City playing next?

A

Manchester City play their game in hand against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday night in the UK). This is a must-win for City to keep the pressure on and reduce the gap at the top to just two points.

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