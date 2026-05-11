Kerala CM Suspense Continues As Congress High Command Yet To Decide

Summary of this article
The Congress high command is yet to announce Kerala’s next chief minister, with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge leading consultations in Delhi
K. C. Venugopal, V. D. Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala are among the frontrunners for the chief minister’s post
Congress leaders urged workers to avoid protests and social media campaigns backing individual leaders, warning that it creates an image of division after the UDF’s election victory
The question of who will take the mantle of the Chief Minister of Kerala lingers as the suspense over the Congress's chief-ministerial nominee prevailed, with the party's high command yet to announce its decision.
According to PTI, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge are in control of the situation, and the name is likely to be revealed shortly.
According to Congress leader K Muraleedharan, party members are bound to support the high command's choice of Kerala's future chief minister.
In response to questions from the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Muraleedharan stated that the United Democratic Front's (UDF) electoral triumph in the southern state has not been overshadowed by the ongoing controversy over the chief minister's position.
On Saturday, the Congress's senior brass met for over three hours in Delhi to discuss the creation of a Kerala government. Gandhi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunshi, general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, and state leaders Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan joined the meeting that Kharge called at his residence.
The front-runners for the position of chief minister are thought to be Venugopal, Satheesan, and Chennithala.
"Everyone expressed their views, and Rahulji heard them patiently. The final decision on the chief minister will be taken by the Congress high command, and whatever decision is made will be accepted by all," Chennithala had said after the meeting.
Kerala Congress chief Sunny Joseph and senior observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik were also present at the meeting.
"Very soon, in due time, we will get our final decision from our high command," Dasmunshi had told reporters after the meeting when asked about the new chief minister of Kerala.
"Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will take the final decision," she had said when asked as to "who in the high command will take the call".
"All Congress MLAs have signed a one-line resolution, authorising the high command to make the final decision," Dasmunshi had said.
Referring to protests by various factions in the Congress-led UDF alliance in Kerala for the last two days over the issue of the party's chief-ministerial nominee, she had said some unruly incidents have happened, and those are not part of the Congress culture.
"May 23 is the last day. I think in due time, we will get the final decision from our high command, and we are waiting for that. In due time, the due course of action will be taken. The final decision has to be taken by the high command," Dasmunshi had said.
She was flanked by Congress leaders from Kerala.
Satheesan had said the Congress has scored a historic win in the Kerala Assembly polls due to the hard work of all workers, but subsequently, there have been demonstrations, social-media campaigns and even flexboards have come up regarding the selection of the chief minister, creating an image of divisions in the party.
"All of us are requesting together that please do not carry out such demonstrations and campaigns for anyone of us. It will hurt the Congress workers, the UDF activists and the large number of people who have voted for us," he had said.
Endorsing his views, Venugopal had said people have given a huge victory to the party, and they want a UDF government that would work for them. "There have been some unfortunate incidents. These should be ended," he had said.
According to the sources, Satheesan is the public's pick for the top position, although the bulk of party MLAs support Venugopal.
Both Venugopal and Satheesan supporters have displayed banners and posters of their leaders in Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital, and Delhi. Satheesan was greeted by several Delhi University students following his late-night arrival in the nation's capital, demonstrating their great support for him. Outside Kharge's home, posters featuring Venugopal as the new chief minister have also appeared.