Kerala CM Suspense Continues As Congress High Command Yet To Decide

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge hold key meeting in Delhi as factions back K C Venugopal and V D Satheesan for top post

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Women’s Reservation, Delimitation
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge hold key meeting in Delhi as factions back K C Venugopal and V D Satheesan for top post Photo: Representative Image/ Internet Commons
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Congress high command is yet to announce Kerala’s next chief minister, with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge leading consultations in Delhi

  • K. C. Venugopal, V. D. Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala are among the frontrunners for the chief minister’s post

  • Congress leaders urged workers to avoid protests and social media campaigns backing individual leaders, warning that it creates an image of division after the UDF’s election victory

The question of who will take the mantle of the Chief Minister of Kerala lingers as the suspense over the Congress's chief-ministerial nominee prevailed, with the party's high command yet to announce its decision.

According to PTI, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge are in control of the situation, and the name is likely to be revealed shortly.

According to Congress leader K Muraleedharan, party members are bound to support the high command's choice of Kerala's future chief minister.

In response to questions from the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Muraleedharan stated that the United Democratic Front's (UDF) electoral triumph in the southern state has not been overshadowed by the ongoing controversy over the chief minister's position.

On Saturday, the Congress's senior brass met for over three hours in Delhi to discuss the creation of a Kerala government. Gandhi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunshi, general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, and state leaders Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan joined the meeting that Kharge called at his residence.

The front-runners for the position of chief minister are thought to be Venugopal, Satheesan, and Chennithala.

"Everyone expressed their views, and Rahulji heard them patiently. The final decision on the chief minister will be taken by the Congress high command, and whatever decision is made will be accepted by all," Chennithala had said after the meeting.

Related Content
Congress Delays Kerala CM - null
Congress Delays Kerala CM Decision As Factional Faultlines Resurface
Congress MP KC Venugopal celebrates with party workers as the party takes lead during the Kerala Assembly elections result day outside KPCC office, in Thiruvananthapuram. - | Photo: PTI
Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps
With talks of leadership change intensifying in the power corridors of the state, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said the high command is set to give a ‘response’ soon. - PTI
Karnataka Braces for Leadership Clarity from Congress Top Brass
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan - PTI; Representative image
Pinarayi Vijayan Calls Rahul Gandhi And Congress BJP’s ‘B-Team’ In Kerala
Related Content

Kerala Congress chief Sunny Joseph and senior observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik were also present at the meeting.

"Very soon, in due time, we will get our final decision from our high command," Dasmunshi had told reporters after the meeting when asked about the new chief minister of Kerala.

"Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will take the final decision," she had said when asked as to "who in the high command will take the call".

"All Congress MLAs have signed a one-line resolution, authorising the high command to make the final decision," Dasmunshi had said.

Referring to protests by various factions in the Congress-led UDF alliance in Kerala for the last two days over the issue of the party's chief-ministerial nominee, she had said some unruly incidents have happened, and those are not part of the Congress culture.

"May 23 is the last day. I think in due time, we will get the final decision from our high command, and we are waiting for that. In due time, the due course of action will be taken. The final decision has to be taken by the high command," Dasmunshi had said.

She was flanked by Congress leaders from Kerala.

Satheesan had said the Congress has scored a historic win in the Kerala Assembly polls due to the hard work of all workers, but subsequently, there have been demonstrations, social-media campaigns and even flexboards have come up regarding the selection of the chief minister, creating an image of divisions in the party.

"All of us are requesting together that please do not carry out such demonstrations and campaigns for anyone of us. It will hurt the Congress workers, the UDF activists and the large number of people who have voted for us," he had said.

Endorsing his views, Venugopal had said people have given a huge victory to the party, and they want a UDF government that would work for them. "There have been some unfortunate incidents. These should be ended," he had said.

According to the sources, Satheesan is the public's pick for the top position, although the bulk of party MLAs support Venugopal.

Both Venugopal and Satheesan supporters have displayed banners and posters of their leaders in Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital, and Delhi. Satheesan was greeted by several Delhi University students following his late-night arrival in the nation's capital, demonstrating their great support for him. Outside Kharge's home, posters featuring Venugopal as the new chief minister have also appeared.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Picks Six Over Four-Fer; Urvil Patel Shares Special Note For Father

  2. RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Creates Unwanted Record After Duck Against Mumbai Indians

  3. Pakistan, Bangladesh Team Up To Challenge Cricket's Status Quo - Report

  4. CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Urvil Patel Blasts 13-Ball Half-Century, Equals Yashasvi Jaiswal's Fastest Fifty Record

  5. PBKS Vs DC Preview, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Look To Reignite Campaign As Capitals Battle Blues

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sabalenka Vs Cirstea, Italian Open 2026: World No. 1 Stunned In Third Round

  2. Italian Open 2026: Sabalenka Stunned By Cirstea In Rome Before French Open

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Dino Prizmic, Italian Open 2026: 20-Year-Old Croatian Stuns Serbian Legend

  4. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  5. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Pics: Vijay Takes Oath, Scripts Tamil Nadu Political History

  2. Day In Pics: May 09, 2026

  3. Who Is S. Keerthana? Tamil Nadu’s Young TVK Minister From Sivakasi

  4. Congress Delays Kerala CM Decision As Factional Faultlines Resurface

  5. From Fan Clubs To Fort St George: The Making Of Vijay’s Cabinet

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Hantavirus Outbreak Sparks Global Concern: Should India Be Worried?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  4. Putin Says Ukraine War 'Coming to an End' as New Ceasefire Takes Effect

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. EPL 2025-26 Points Table: When Can Arsenal Win Premier League Title – Check State Of Play

  2. IPL Dispatch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Picks Six Over Four-Fer; Urvil Patel Shares Special Note For Father

  3. Trump Rejects Iran Proposal As ‘Totally Unacceptable’

  4. BAN Vs PAK LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Bangladesh Lose Two Wickets As Pakistan Strike Early In Dhaka

  5. IPL 2026 Points Table: RR Vs GT Today As Fight For Playoff Spots Enter Decisive Week - Check Latest Team Standings

  6. Weekly Horoscope For May 10–16, 2026: Balance, Growth And Key Decisions Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Capricorn

  7. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

  8. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Minority Degree Colleges