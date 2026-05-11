Iroquois Steeplechase: Foxhounds Kick Off Race Day In Traditional Parade

While jockeys and horse owners compete for the top purses at the Iroquois Steeplechase in Nashville, Tennessee, the perennial favourite event of this 85-year-old tradition is the parade of foxhounds. More than 20 foxhounds, a breed specifically trained to run alongside horses and hunters, took to the turf course to kick off the race day as fans cheered and took photos and videos. The huntsman and his team, who are called whippers-in, has the sometimes difficult task of keeping the hounds on course, especially when they can get distracted by the tens of thousands of spectators in the infield and all their delicious tailgating food. One hound loved the attention from the fans so much that she veered off course, said Charles Montgomery, a master and huntsman with the Mells Foxhounds, the hunting group that runs their pack in the steeplechase.

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Iroquois Steeplechase Parade of Hounds
Hounds runs on the track during the Parade of Mells Foxhounds at the Iroquois Steeplechase in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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Iroquois Steeplechase 2026
Hounds run past the grandstand during the Parade of Mells Foxhounds at the Iroquois Steeplechase in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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Howling fun dog parade Iroquois
Hounds run past the grandstand during the Parade of Mells Foxhounds at the Iroquois Steeplechase, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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Foxhound Parade Nashville
Hounds run during the Parade of Mells Foxhounds at the Iroquois Steeplechase, Saturday, May 9, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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Steeplechase opening ceremony
Genevieve Kennan leads the hounds during the Parade of Mells Foxhounds at the Iroquois Steeplechase, Saturday, May 9, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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Foxhounds on the turf course
Charles Montgomery pets his hounds before the Parade of Mells Foxhounds at the Iroquois Steeplechase, Saturday, May 9, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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Whippers-in dog handling
Charles Montgomery spends time with his hounds before the Parade of Mells Foxhounds at the Iroquois Steeplechase in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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Traditional fox hunt ceremony Nashville
Foxhounds bark as they look out of their trailer at the Iroquois Steeplechase in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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