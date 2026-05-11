Iroquois Steeplechase: Foxhounds Kick Off Race Day In Traditional Parade

Hounds runs on the track during the Parade of Mells Foxhounds at the Iroquois Steeplechase in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV

1/7 Hounds run past the grandstand during the Parade of Mells Foxhounds at the Iroquois Steeplechase in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV





2/7 Hounds run past the grandstand during the Parade of Mells Foxhounds at the Iroquois Steeplechase, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV





3/7 Hounds run during the Parade of Mells Foxhounds at the Iroquois Steeplechase, Saturday, May 9, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV





4/7 Genevieve Kennan leads the hounds during the Parade of Mells Foxhounds at the Iroquois Steeplechase, Saturday, May 9, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV





5/7 Charles Montgomery pets his hounds before the Parade of Mells Foxhounds at the Iroquois Steeplechase, Saturday, May 9, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV





6/7 Charles Montgomery spends time with his hounds before the Parade of Mells Foxhounds at the Iroquois Steeplechase in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV





7/7 Foxhounds bark as they look out of their trailer at the Iroquois Steeplechase in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV





