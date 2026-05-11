India Retain No.1 ODI Ranking After ICC Annual Update; New Zealand Close Gap

India retained the No.1 spot in the ICC men’s ODI rankings after the annual update, staying ahead of Australia and Pakistan in team standings

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India Retain No.1 ODI Ranking After ICC Annual Update; New Zealand Close Gap
India's Mohammed Siraj, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the third ODI in Indore. Photo: AP
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Summary of this article

  • India remain No.1 in ICC men’s ODI rankings with 118 rating points

  • New Zealand are second with 113 points, while Australia stay third on 109

  • South Africa moved ahead of Pakistan to claim fourth place after the annual update

India retained the top position in the ICC's men's ODI team rankings after the latest annual update with reigning world champions Australia claiming the third spot.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ICC said, "India remain at the pinnacle of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after the latest annual update, leading second-placed New Zealand (113 points) by a narrow five-point margin, while Australia (109 points) retain the third place to round off the top three."

India have slipped marginally by a single rating point, and now have 118 points to their name.

The annual rankings update applies full weightage (100 percent) to matches played since May 2025, while results from the previous two years are given half weightage (50 percent).

South Africa's tally of 102 points allowed them to edge past Pakistan's 98 points and break into the top four.

The remainder of the top 10 remains unchanged, with Sri Lanka (96), Afghanistan (93) and England (89) completing the top eight.

Bangladesh are ninth with 84 points, while the West Indies are on 74 points now, and trail the Tigers by 10 points compared to six in the previous update.

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"This particular outcome has important ramifications for both the sides, as they seek to secure a direct qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027," the ICC said.

"The top eight teams in the ICC Rankings as of March 31, 2027 will secure direct qualification alongside hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, who have automatically qualified," it added.

In this context, if South Africa continue to remain in the top eight positions, given their automatic qualification for the tournament, the ninth spot becomes key to a direct World Cup ticket.

Ireland (54) have edged past Zimbabwe (53) into 11th place, while USA climbed to 13th, overtaking Scotland with a tally of 46 points compared to Scotland's 44.

UAE also made gains, moving to 19th after overtaking Canada with a tally of 16 points.

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