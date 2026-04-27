Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: Where To Watch, Squads, Venue - All You Need To Know

The first NZ vs BAN T20I match will be played at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram on April 27

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Bangladesh Vs New Zealand
Both captains unveil the T20 trophy between Bangladesh and New Zealand. Photo: X/BCBtigers
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • BAN take on NZ in the 1st T20I match in Chattogram

  • Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-1 against the BlackCaps

  • Catch the live streaming info and squad details for the 1st T20I

Bangladesh are set to renew their rivalry with New Zealand in the first T20I starting on April 27, at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram. The hosts head into the T20I series on the back of a ODI series victory and will aim to carry the momentum in the shorter format.

The team will be led by Litton Das and will rely on key players such as Nahid Rana, Afif Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, and Tanvir Islam to deliver when it matters.

As for New Zealand, they will be eager to bounce back after the ODI series defeat and start afresh in the T20 format. Led by Tom Latham, the Kiwis will bank on some of their domestic stars such as Adithya Ashok, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Henry Nicholls, and Ben Sears to make an impact.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(w/c), Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Jayden Lennox, Tim Robinson, Ben Lister, Matthew Fisher

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Saif Hassan, Litton Das(w/c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Head-to-Head

  • Matches Played: 20

  • BAN Won: 4

  • NZ Won: 15

  • No Results: 1

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: LIVE Streaming Info

Q

When and where will the Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st T20I be played?

A

The 1st Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I will be played on Monday, April 27 at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram.

Q

What time will the Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match start?

A

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will start at 1:30pm IST.

Q

Where to catch the live telecast of Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match?

A

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series will not be telecast live in India.

Q

How to catch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match in India?

A

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series on the FanCode app and website.

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