Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Mehidy Miraz Leads Settled BAN Unit Against IPL-Affected Kiwi Lineup

Bangladesh face a depleted New Zealand side in the 1st ODI as IPL commitments impact squads, with Mirpur conditions expected to favor the hosts in Dhaka

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Mehidy Miraz Leads Settled BAN Unit Against IPL-Affected Kiwi Lineup X/ BCBtigers
Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on April 17, with both sides aiming for a strong start. The hosts, led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, come into the contest with confidence after a recent ODI series win and will rely heavily on their spin attack in familiar conditions. Meanwhile, New Zealand, captained by Tom Latham, have arrived with a relatively inexperienced squad, giving several youngsters an opportunity in challenging subcontinent conditions. The Dhaka pitch is expected to be slow and spin-friendly, making middle-over battles crucial, while weather forecasts suggest a slight chance of rain but a full match is likely.
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BAN vs NZ Live Score, 1st ODI: What Happened In Last Series For New Zealand

The most recent major sports series for New Zealand’s national cricket team concluded on March 25, 2026. The Black Caps hosted South Africa for a five-match T20 International series. While the matches were highly competitive, South Africa ultimately secured the series victory on New Zealand soil.

Following the T20 World Cup, South Africa traveled to New Zealand for a five-match T20 series. This was a very close contest that went down to the wire. New Zealand started strong with wins in the middle of the series, but South Africa showed great resilience. The Proteas eventually won the series 3–2, clinching the trophy with a 33-run victory in the final match at Christchurch on March 25.

BAN vs NZ Live Score, 1st ODI: Squads

New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Henry Nicholls, Dane Cleaver, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ben Sears, Adithya Ashok, Blair Tickner, Ben Lister, William ORourke, Muhammad Abbas, Jayden Lennox, Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Rishad Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Nahid Rana

BAN vs NZ Live Score, 1st ODI: Welcome!

Good Morning and welcome to live coverage of the 1st ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand from Dhaka. With IPL 2026 in full swing, several key New Zealand players are unavailable, leaving Tom Latham to lead a relatively inexperienced side. Bangladesh, meanwhile, come in with a settled unit and strong home advantage on a spin-friendly Mirpur surface.

Stay tuned for more live updates.

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