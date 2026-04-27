BAN Vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Bangladesh To Bowl First In Chattogram - Check Playing XIs

BAN Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Check out the play-by-play updates and score from the 1st T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand, to be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, right here

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I
Bangladesh captain Litton Das with his New Zealand counterpart Tom Latham (left) posing with the trophy. X/BCBtigers
BAN vs NZ LIVE Score: Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand on April 17 at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram. Both sides will renew their rivalry albeit in the T20I format with the hosts clinching the ODI series, 2-1. Tom Latham-led BlackCaps will want to make a mark from the first ball whereas Bangla Tigers would want to carry the momentum from the ODIs into the T20I series. Check out the play-by-play updates and score from the 1st T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand, to be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, right here
LIVE UPDATES

BAN Vs NZ Live Score, 1st T20I: New Zealand Put Into Bat

Bangladesh captain Litton Das has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

BAN Vs NZ Live Score, 1st T20I: New Zealand Skipper Tom Latham Ruled Out

BIG news coming in - NZ captain Tom Latham won't play the 1st T20I after injuring his toe in training. Nick Kelly to lead side in his absence.

BAN Vs NZ Live Score, 1st T20I: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series on the FanCode app and website.

BAN Vs NZ Live Score, 1st T20I: Squads

New Zealand: Tom Latham(w/c), Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Jayden Lennox, Tim Robinson, Ben Lister, Matthew Fisher

Bangladesh: Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Saif Hassan, Litton Das(w/c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain

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