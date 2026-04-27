BAN Vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Bangladesh To Bowl First In Chattogram - Check Playing XIs

BAN Vs NZ Live Score, 1st T20I: New Zealand Put Into Bat
Bangladesh captain Litton Das has won the toss and elected to bowl first.
BAN Vs NZ Live Score, 1st T20I: New Zealand Skipper Tom Latham Ruled Out
BIG news coming in - NZ captain Tom Latham won't play the 1st T20I after injuring his toe in training. Nick Kelly to lead side in his absence.
BAN Vs NZ Live Score, 1st T20I: Live Streaming
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series on the FanCode app and website.
BAN Vs NZ Live Score, 1st T20I: Squads
New Zealand: Tom Latham(w/c), Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Jayden Lennox, Tim Robinson, Ben Lister, Matthew Fisher
Bangladesh: Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Saif Hassan, Litton Das(w/c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain