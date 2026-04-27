BAN Vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Bangladesh To Bowl First In Chattogram - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh captain Litton Das with his New Zealand counterpart Tom Latham (left) posing with the trophy. X/BCBtigers

BAN vs NZ LIVE Score: Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand on April 17 at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram. Both sides will renew their rivalry albeit in the T20I format with the hosts clinching the ODI series, 2-1. Tom Latham-led BlackCaps will want to make a mark from the first ball whereas Bangla Tigers would want to carry the momentum from the ODIs into the T20I series. Check out the play-by-play updates and score from the 1st T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand, to be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, right here

LIVE UPDATES

27 Apr 2026, 01:02:42 pm IST BAN Vs NZ Live Score, 1st T20I: New Zealand Put Into Bat Bangladesh captain Litton Das has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

27 Apr 2026, 12:58:56 pm IST BAN Vs NZ Live Score, 1st T20I: New Zealand Skipper Tom Latham Ruled Out BIG news coming in - NZ captain Tom Latham won't play the 1st T20I after injuring his toe in training. Nick Kelly to lead side in his absence.

27 Apr 2026, 12:41:40 pm IST BAN Vs NZ Live Score, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series on the FanCode app and website.