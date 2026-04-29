Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Chattogram

The second T20 International between Bangladesh and New Zealand has been delayed due to rain in Chattogram on Tuesday

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Summary

Summary of this article

  • BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I start delayed due to rain in Chattogram

  • Bangladesh lead the three-match T20I series 1-0

  • The hosts had won the 1st match by six wickets

New Zealand will be looking to level the series when they lock horns against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram on Tuesday, April 29. The hosts lead the series 1-0.

Bangladesh won the 1st T20I after restricting the Kiwis to 182 with Rishad Hossain picking two wickets. In reply, the hosts started well in pursuit of the big total but Ish Sodhi threatened to spoil the party with quick wickets.

However, Towhid Hridoy walked in and settled the nerves for Bangladesh as they chased down the score in 18 overs. Moreover, the Kiwis had to play this match without their captain Tom Latham who had injured his right toe.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Toss Update

The toss has been delayed due to rain and wet outfield in Chattogram.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Squads

New Zealand Squad: Katene Clarke, Tim Robinson, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly(c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister, Jayden Lennox, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Tom Latham

Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Info

The BAN vs NZ T20I Series 2026 will have no telecast in India. But having said that, fans can still get the live streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on FanCode app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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