BAN Vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Rain Could Delay Start Of Play In Chattogram

Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I. X/BCBTigers

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram. The hosts will aim for a double against the Kiwis in Chattogram. Having trumped the Kiwis in the opening T20I, Litton Das’ men are eyeing a morale-boosting series victory. The visitors will sweat over Tom Latham's injury and his return could boost their batting-order. Check the play-by-play updates from the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand, to be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, right here

LIVE UPDATES

29 Apr 2026, 12:51:24 pm IST BAN Vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: Raining In Chattogram We could have a delayed start in Chattogram with rain in prospect. It's pretty dark and has started raining.

29 Apr 2026, 12:44:06 pm IST BAN Vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: Streaming Info The BAN vs NZ T20I series won't be telecast on any channel in India. But having said that, fans can still get the live streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on FanCode app and website.