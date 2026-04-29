BAN Vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Rain Could Delay Start Of Play In Chattogram

BAN Vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Check the play-by-play updates from the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand, to be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I. X/BCBTigers
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram. The hosts will aim for a double against the Kiwis in Chattogram. Having trumped the Kiwis in the opening T20I, Litton Das’ men are eyeing a morale-boosting series victory. The visitors will sweat over Tom Latham's injury and his return could boost their batting-order. Check the play-by-play updates from the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand, to be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, right here
LIVE UPDATES

BAN Vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: Raining In Chattogram

We could have a delayed start in Chattogram with rain in prospect. It's pretty dark and has started raining.

BAN Vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: Streaming Info

The BAN vs NZ T20I series won't be telecast on any channel in India. But having said that, fans can still get the live streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on FanCode app and website.

BAN Vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: Squads

New Zealand Squad: Katene Clarke, Tim Robinson, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly(c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister, Jayden Lennox, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Tom Latham

Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC Cricket WC League Two: Jatinder Singh Century Propels OMA To 305 Against NEP

  2. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 40

  3. IPL Dispatch: PBKS Favourites Despite RR Loss; MI Face SRH Test As Ngidi Gets Injury Update

  4. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 39

  5. DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Raze Capitals' Top-Order To Engineer Nine-Wicket Thrashing

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  3. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  4. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  5. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs CHN Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Can India Continue Winning Run Against Title Favorites China?

  4. India Vs China LIVE Streaming, Thomas Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Round 3 Matches On TV & Online

  5. India Uber Cup 2026 Review: Why Did PV Sindhu-Reliant Young Indian Squad Fall Short In Group Stage?

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengal Elections 2026: How Can Left, Congress Impact The Verdict?

  2. Day In Pics: April 28, 2026

  3. Bengal Braces Up For Battle Of Ballot

  4. Labour Ministry Rolls Out Nationwide Heatwave Safety Advisory For Workers

  5. Daughters Of The Red: Two Campaigns, One Fractured Inheritance

Entertainment News

  1. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  2. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  3. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  4. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  5. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Iran Plays Hormuz Card: De-escalation Or Missed Opportunity? 

  2. Millionaire-Backed Rescue Of Stranded Humpback ‘Timmy’ Gets Green Light In Germany

  3. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Trump Reviews Iran’s Hormuz Proposal With Security Team

Latest Stories

  1. West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2 Voting LIVE: 39.97% Per Cent Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM

  2. Narasimha Jayanti 2026: Astrology Remedies For Protection, Courage & Negativity

  3. Kartavya Release Update: Saif Ali Khan’s Delayed Cop Drama Finally Gets A Date

  4. Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC Cricket WC League Two: Jatinder Singh Century Propels OMA To 305 Against NEP

  5. Labour Ministry Rolls Out Nationwide Heatwave Safety Advisory For Workers

  6. IPL Dispatch: PBKS Favourites Despite RR Loss; MI Face SRH Test As Ngidi Gets Injury Update

  7. PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich Highlights, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Parisians Edge Past Bavarians As Goals Galore In Paris

  8. IPL 2026 Stats: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Moves To Top Of Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Purple Cap Standings