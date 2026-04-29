BAN Vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Rain Could Delay Start Of Play In Chattogram

BAN Vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: Raining In Chattogram
We could have a delayed start in Chattogram with rain in prospect. It's pretty dark and has started raining.
BAN Vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: Streaming Info
The BAN vs NZ T20I series won't be telecast on any channel in India. But having said that, fans can still get the live streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on FanCode app and website.
BAN Vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: Squads
New Zealand Squad: Katene Clarke, Tim Robinson, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly(c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister, Jayden Lennox, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Tom Latham
Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan