BAN Vs NZ, 1st T20I Toss Update: Bangladesh Captain Litton Das Opts To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
BAN opt to bowl first in the 1st T20I against NZ
Bangladesh clinched the ODI series 2-1
The BlackCaps will be led by Nick Kelly after Tom Latham got injured in training yesterday
Bangladesh are up against New Zealand in the first T20I on April 17 at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram. The hosts come into this series on the back of a 2-1 ODI series victory over the BlackCaps.
Bangladesh will be led Litton Das and will rely on key players such as Nahid Rana, Afif Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, and Tanvir Islam to deliver the goods.
New Zealand will miss the services of Tom Latham for today's match after the left-handed batter got injured on his toe. The side will be led by Nick Kelly instead. The Kiwis will be eager to bounce back after their recent loss and make a strong start to the T20I series.
BAN Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Toss Update
Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to field.
BAN Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly(c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das(w/c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol.
BAN Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Details
The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I will not be telecast live in India. Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I on the FanCode app and website.