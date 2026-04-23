BAN Vs NZ, 3rd ODI Toss Update: New Zealand Skipper Tom Latham Opts To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs From Chattogram

Here is all you need to know about the third and final one-day international between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Chattogram: match report, toss update, playing XIs and more

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI cricket-Tawhid Hridoy
Bangladesh's Tawhid Hridoy plays a shot during the second one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • BAN bat first against NZ in the 3rd ODI in Chattogram

  • The BAN vs NZ ODI series is locked at 1-1

  • Check the toss, Playing XIs update

Bangladesh and New Zealand lock horns in the third and final ODI at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram on Thursday, April 23. The series is locked at 1-1 and the winner of today's match will walk away with series victory.

Bangladesh lost the series-opener by 26 runs but rallied with a six-wicket victory to level the series, with fast bowler Nahid Rana taking a five-wicket haul.

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Toss Update

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and sent Bangladesh in to bat.

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.

New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Tom Latham (captain), Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Jayden Lennox, William ORourke, Ben Lister.

The hosts made two lineup changes with pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman and left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam replacing Taskin Ahmed and Rishad Hossain.

New Zealand, aiming its second straight series victory in Bangladesh, recalled left-arm paceman Ben Lister in the place of Blair Tickner.

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI on the FanCode app and website. 

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