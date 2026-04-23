Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Bangla Tigers Eye Historic Series Win In Mirpur; NZ Bowl First

Bangladesh's Nahid Rana celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls during the second one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh, Monday, April 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Mosaraf Hossain)

Welcome to our live coverage of the 3-match ODI series' decider between Bangladesh and New Zealand from the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. The Bangla Tigers head into this final ODI with surging momentum following their dominant 6-wicket victory in the 2nd ODI, thanks to Tanzid Hasan’s explosive 76 and Nahid Rana’s fiery pace. However, the Black Caps cannot be counted out and with performers like Nick Kelly and Nathan Smith finding form, they’ll be desperate to secure their 5th consecutive bilateral series win. The hosts will be hoping to produce a historic turnaround, but New Zealand’s young team will surely make it difficult for them. Stay tuned for all the live updates, scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Apr 2026, 10:45:06 am IST Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Action Underway Action underway in Chattogram between BAN and NZ with the series on the line.

23 Apr 2026, 10:17:42 am IST Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Tom Latham(WK/C), Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Jayden Lennox, William ORourke, Ben Lister

23 Apr 2026, 10:17:42 am IST Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Toss Update New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first.