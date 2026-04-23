Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Bangla Tigers Eye Historic Series Win In Mirpur; NZ Bowl First

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Action Underway
Action underway in Chattogram between BAN and NZ with the series on the line.
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana
New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Tom Latham(WK/C), Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Jayden Lennox, William ORourke, Ben Lister
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Toss Update
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Welcome
Good Morning to everyone joining us for the Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI. This is the start of our live blog, so stay tuned for all the real-time updates, scores and more.