Canada Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, International Friendly 2026: World Cup Fever Hits Edmonton

Canada's head coach Jesse Marsh, right, yells during the selection camp for Canada’s national soccer team, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C., ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament. AP Photo

Canada Vs Uzbekistan Live Score Updates, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the CAN vs UZB exhibition match at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada on June 2, Tuesday. With the FIFA World Cup kickoff just ten days away, this match serves as a vital tune-up for Canada as they finalize their tactical preparations and squad cohesion. Despite rainy conditions in Edmonton, anticipation is at an all-time high. Canada enters the fixture looking to build momentum for their Group B campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, and Switzerland. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan—celebrating a historic first-ever World Cup qualification—arrives with a disciplined, high-stakes approach, eager to test their mettle against a co-host nation. For Canada, the objective is clear: maintain intensity, manage player fitness, and solidify defensive chemistry without risking injury to key personnel. As the final whistle approaches in this Send-Off Series clash, all eyes are on how Jesse Marsch’s side executes their final rehearsal before the global stage takes center stage. Follow play-by-play updates of the CAN vs UZB match with us.

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2 Jun 2026, 05:32:04 am IST Canada Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, International Friendly: CAN At FIFA World Cup 2026 The 2026 FIFA World Cup represents a historic milestone for Canada, as the nation prepares to co-host the tournament alongside the United States and Mexico. This appearance is particularly significant as it marks the first time the Canadian men's national team will compete in consecutive FIFA World Cups, with the added prestige of playing in front of their home fans. Canada becomes only the 19th nation in history to enjoy the privilege of a home-soil World Cup, a moment that carries immense weight for the growth and visibility of soccer across the country. Under the guidance of head coach Jesse Marsch, the Canadian squad is not merely content with participation. The team has been carefully constructed with a 26-man roster featuring a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talent, all tasked with moving beyond the experience of the 2022 tournament. The primary objectives for this cycle are clear: securing Canada's first-ever victory at a FIFA World Cup and navigating the group stage to reach the knockout rounds for the first time. Canada has been drawn into Group B, setting the stage for a series of high-stakes encounters. Their campaign begins on June 12 in Toronto against Bosnia and Herzegovina, followed by matches against Qatar on June 18 in Vancouver and Switzerland on June 24, also in Vancouver. With the support of passionate home crowds at BMO Field and BC Place, the team is looking to leverage their tactical preparation and home-field advantage to make a lasting impact on the global stage.

2 Jun 2026, 05:17:35 am IST Canada Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details Date: June 2, Tuesday Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM local time (6:30 AM IST) Venue: Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Canada Status: This fixture is a critical warm-up match for Canada as they finalize their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Uzbekistan is making history in 2026 as they prepare for their first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance.