Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Bangla Tigers Eye Fightback After Losing Opening Encounter

Bangladesh's captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, left, tosses the coin as New Zealand's captain Tom Latham looks on before the start of the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh, Friday, April 17, 2026. AP Photo

Following their narrow defeat in the series opener, Bangladesh returns to the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium today, April 20, 2026, for the all-important 2nd ODI against New Zealand. Trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, the hosts are under pressure to rectify the batting collapse that saw them lose their last 7 wickets for just 37 runs in the first game. While captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz will look to lead a resilient comeback, the Black Caps enter with significant momentum. Catch all the real-time updates, live scores and more. LIVE UPDATES 20 Apr 2026, 08:24:56 am IST Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Welcome Good Morning to everyone joining us for the Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI. This is the start of our live blog, so stay tuned for all the real-time updates, scores and more.