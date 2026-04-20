GT Vs MI Preview, IPL 2026: Floundering Mumbai Indians Look For Answers Against Confident Gujarat Titans

For the five-time champions, it has been a season where little has clicked. Their campaign has been undermined by a combination of timid powerplay returns, inconsistent middle-order output, and a bowling attack that has lacked penetration

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
GT Vs MI preview
Shardul Strikes To Saved Mumbai Indians From Finn’s Onslaught. Photo: X/@mipaltan
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans welcome Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 match 30

  • Mumbai are currently at the bottom of the points table

  • Gujarat have picked up momentum in their last few matches

An embattled Mumbai Indians side will be desperate to arrest its slide when it takes on a confident Gujarat Titans outfit, which is eager to extend its winning run, in the Indian Premier League here on Monday.

The two teams enter the fixture having endured contrasting fortunes in recent weeks. The Titans, after opening their campaign with back-to-back defeats, have rediscovered their rhythm with three successive wins which has placed them sixth on the table.

Mumbai, in stark contrast, began with a rare opening-game victory but have since unravelled, suffering four defeats on the bounce and the margin of their losses have been huge, leaving them languishing at ninth.

For the five-time champions, it has been a season where little has clicked. Their campaign has been undermined by a combination of timid powerplay returns, inconsistent middle-order output, and a bowling attack that has lacked penetration.

Much of the spotlight has been on Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, the fulcrum of MI's middle order.

While Suryakumar has shown flashes of brilliance, including a half-century, he has struggled for consistency. Tilak, meanwhile, has been woefully out of form, managing just 43 runs in five innings.

Related Content
Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, centre, along with his teammates celebrates after they won the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi. - AP/Manish Swarup
GT Vs KKR Preview, IPL 2026: Struggling Kolkata Knight Riders Face High-Flying Gujarat Titans
Mumbai Indians will take on Punjab Kings in match 24 of the IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
MI Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Desperate Mumbai Indians Face Punjab Kings Test In Indian Premier League
Jos Buttler hitting a six against Delhi Capitals in their last IPL 2026 match - AP/Manish Swarup
LSG Vs GT Preview, IPL 2026: Home Form A Concern As Lucknow Aim To Bank On Positive Momentum Against Gujarat
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Verma train ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Monday, April 6, 2026 - (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Three Key Battles To Look Forward In Today's Guwahati's Clash
Related Content

Skipper Hardik Pandya hasn't fared much better either, with 81 runs from four games, further compounding Mumbai's batting woes.

The problems, however, run deeper than just batting. Mumbai's inability to seize control in the powerplay has left them chasing games too often.

The redoubtable Jasprit Bumrah's wicket-less run is one of MI's major concerns. The premier fast bowler has been economical and disciplined but remains wicket-less, with opposition batters content to play him out without taking undue risks.

Support from the rest of the attack has been minimal. Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar have failed to make decisive breakthroughs as has Pandya, while the spinners have been erratic with their lengths.

On batting-friendly surfaces, this has proved costly, with MI repeatedly conceding momentum early.

To add to their woes, Mumbai are sweating on the availability of talisman Rohit Sharma, who hurt his hamstring against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and missed the previous game against Punjab Kings.

In contrast, Gujarat Titans have found ways to win despite their own issues. Their batting remains heavily top-dependent, relying on skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler to do the bulk of the scoring.

The middle-order comprising Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia is yet to inspire confidence.

With the ball, the Titans have shown promise but lack consistency. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada have been expensive at times, while Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan have blown hot and cold.

The bowling unit will be brimming with confidence though after the solid performance against KKR in the previous game.

GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Squads

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohd Izhar, Raghu Sharma.

Match starts 7:30pm.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Lalit Modi Rubbishes KP's The Hundred Comparison; Varun Strikes Defiant Note

  2. PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly Set Up Table-Top Punjab's Fifth Win In Six Games

  3. India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Chloe Tryon, SA-W Batters Star In Eight-Wicket Win Over IND-W

  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026: Rinku Stars As KKR Notch Up First Win, Beat RR By 4 Wickets

  5. KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Who is Yash Raj Punja? 19-Year-Old Who Debuted For Rajasthan Royals Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 19, 2026

  2. Arithmetic Of Survival: Between Protests And Pay Cuts, Noida’s Workers Struggle To Survive

  3. TMC Offers To Asorb I-PAC Staff As Consultant Pauses Bengal Poll Operations

  4. Vijay’s TVK Backs Independent Candidate in Edappadi After Nomination Rejection

  5. Kopou in a Changing Climate: Why Assam’s State Flower Is Under Pressure

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump announces new Iran Talks in Pakistan as Hormuz Tensions Persist

  2. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  3. The March of Folly: When Leaders Defy Reason And Interest

  4. Pakistan Ramps Up Security Measures For US-Iran Talks In Islamabad And Rawalpindi

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. US seizes Iranian Cargo Ship amid Hormuz standoff, Iran Vows Swift Response

  2. Pakistan PM Sharif Holds Talks With Iranian President Pezeshkian On ‘Regional Situation’

  3. Iran Rejects Second round of US talks, slams ‘Unrealistic’ demands amid Hormuz blockade

  4. Nathalie Baye, Known For Downton Abbey And Catch Me If You Can, Passes Away At 77

  5. Protests Erupt across Manipur over Child Deaths in Bomb Attack, clashes reported

  6. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Bangla Tigers Eye Fightback After Losing Opening Encounter

  7. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Sees Over 20% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore Mark

  8. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory