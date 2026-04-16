Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch The Series Opener?

Summary of this article
Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in first of the three ODI in Dhaka on Friday
New Zealand is touring Bangladesh for a three ODI and T20I series
The first ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India from 10:30 AM
New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh will commence with the first One Day International at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, April 16.
It will be the first of three ODIs, which will be followed by another three-match T20I series.
While the majority of the Kiwi players are busy in the IPL, this series serves as an excellent platform for the White Ferns to test their second string bench and make them international cricket-ready replacements for the future.
While Mitchell Santner is busy with his IPL duties, wicket-keeper batter Tom Latham will take on the captaincy duties in his absence.
This series will be a great opportunity for fringe Kiwi pacers such as Blair Tickner, Will O'Rourke and Matt Fisher to cement their places in the team, while some youngsters such as Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, and Jayden Lennox get exposure to international cricket following strong performances for New Zealand 'A'.
Bangladesh are coming off a 2-1 win against Pakistan in the ODIs and will be vying to repeat the performance against a depleted Kiwi side. The hosts have called back their stars like Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, and Taskin Ahmed from the PSL for the series which speaks highly of their resolve to win the series
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Weather Forecast
There is 50% prediction of rain in Dhaka before the match starts at 10:30 AM IST. However, during the match the rain forecast goes down to 30% and less, which indicates that there are higher chances of having a full-fledged match on April 17.
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Streaming Details
The first One Day International between Bangladesh and New Zealand will not be telecast live in India. However, you can watch the live streaming of the match on the FanCode app in India. The action will begin at 10:30 AM, while the toss takes place at 10:00.
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Squads
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Ben Lister, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young
Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana. (For first two ODIs)
When and where will be the first ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand played?
The first ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, April 16.
When will the first ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand start in India?
The first ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand will start from 10:30 AM in India?